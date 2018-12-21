If you're anything like me, you've spent the last few months in Royal Wedding Fever recovery. From Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank back in October to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's walk down the aisle in May, it's been a non-stop ride of royal weddings for the past year, and apparently, we're showing no signs of stopping.

According to Rebecca English, Royal correspondent for The Daily Mail, Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, is set to hold her royal wedding at the same location Eugenie and Jack and Harry and Meghan got married, St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, sometime in the spring of next year.

Lady Gabriella's engagement to financier Thomas Kingston was announced by Buckingham Palace in September 2018 after getting engaged on the Isle of Sark in August 2018. Lady Gabriella is also 51st in line for the British throne, in case you were curious about if she's in the running to be Queen (nope, Eugenie has a better chance at the crown than she does.)

Much like Jack and Eugenie and Harry and Meghan, Lady Gabriella will also hold her nuptials at Frogmore House, the future home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their new baby!

Three royal weddings at St George’s Chapel in the space of a year! Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, will wed there in the spring, I’m told. Like Harry and Meghan, she will also hold a reception at Frogmore afterwards 👰 🤵 pic.twitter.com/wW2uOvAUrJ — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 21, 2018

But Lady Gabriella's approaching her wedding venue with a touch of nostalgia, and isn't just getting married there because it's the hot royal thing to do. From Rebecca English:

Lady Gabriella chose St George’s Chapel has she has fond memories of Christmas at Windsor and was a bridesmaid for Lady Helen Taylor there - and she was born on St George’s Day. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 21, 2018

One question: is there only one chapel worth marrying in in all of England? St. George's is one popular place. Can I get married there? Anyone interested in marrying me?

