Will Buckingham Palace Tell Us When Meghan Markle Goes Into Labor?

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Chris JacksonGetty Images
    • The couple has taken great care to ensure the birth is as private as possible, given that the whole world is basically watching.

        File this under "news you can use" and also "so much excitement," because we all now know exactly where to look to see when Meghan Markle is in labor—Buckingham Palace will provide the news on Twitter and the website, according to HELLO!. Meghan and Prince Harry have kept their birth very private, up to and including choosing not to do a public unveiling of the little Baby Sussex, but now we know we'll get an official notification when the process starts. The media also may get a notification about the delivery, although it's unclear if that'll be separate from the formal announcement. So watch this space—royal reporters are getting ready now to break the news as soon as it happens.

        We probably won't get the delivery notice from the Palace, as that'll likely go up on Instagram after the fact. As a review of the royal protocol, Queen Elizabeth is notified first on a secure line (bless), then the rest of the royal family is told, probably to include Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Harry's dad Prince Charles and wife Camilla. Then, the family tries to have a few peaceful, drama-free hours before the mayhem begins.

        View this post on Instagram

        Today marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth - a family of 53 countries working together to promote democracy, protect human rights, regenerate the environment, and focus not on what makes us different - but rather what we have in ‘common.’ What unites us versus what divides us. Representing nearly one third of the world’s population, 60% of whom are under the age of 30, the Commonwealth also serves as a champion for youth empowerment, which is a key focus of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Her Majesty The Queen serves as patron of the @queens_commonwealth_trust, which Their Royal Highnesses proudly serve as President and Vice-President of. The Duke is also Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Through The Duke and Duchess’ Commonwealth travels, they have worked with and supported young leaders on mobilizing youth engagement, and working towards a more unified future that spearheads progress, sustainability, optimism, and taking action. With that said, Mozambique, a member state of the Commonwealth, is currently enduring Cyclone Kenneth, the most destructive natural disaster the northern coast has ever experienced. On the heels of Cyclone Idai (where over 1000 people lost their lives) this cyclone will leave the people of Mozambique victim to catastrophic flooding, food insecurity, displacement, and obliteration of their homes and villages. If you’d like to help, please visit DEC.org.uk Photo credit: Chris Jackson & Samir Hussein

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        If I had to guess, I would suspect that there mayyyyy be some kind of notification to a royal reporter in advance of the Instagram pictures that Meghan has indeed given birth—the fact that reporters know right now, for example, that Meghan has not given birth indicates to me that they have good contacts. Also, I imagine photos might be taken a few hours to a few days after the delivery. But of course we will have to wait and see. Every morning I get excited that this might be the day.

