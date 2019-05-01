image
Princess Charlotte's Fourth Birthday Photos Are Here, and She Looks Identical to the Queen

The resemblance is ridiculous.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Duchess of Cambridge/REX/Shutterstock
  • Kensington Palace released portraits of Princess Charlotte in honor of her fourth birthday tomorrow.
  • Her mother, Kate Middleton, took the pictures at their Norfolk home.
  • Charlotte has a strong resemblance to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

    In honor of Princess Charlotte's fourth birthday tomorrow, Kensington Palace released special portraits of the little royal—and she looks so much like her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

    The photos were taken by her mother, Kate Middleton, at their Norfolk home known as Anmer Hall, and Charlotte could not get any cuter. Seriously. Look at her playing with flowers, sitting on fences, casually sitting in the grass...you know, as normal children do (minus the whole being in line to the throne thing). She's wearing the Betsy dress by Trotters and her tartan skirt is the Yarrow skirt by Amaia Kids.

    image
    Shutterstock
    image
    Shutterstock

    image
    Duchess of Cambridge/REX/ShutterstockShutterstock

    Fun fact: Charlotte is wearing the same pair of shoes that both she and her older brother, Prince George, have. They matched in them at their dad's polo match last summer.

    image
    Getty Images
    image
    Getty Images
    image
    Getty Images

    Now if you're questioning how much Charlotte actually looks like her granny, please take a moment to witness the resemblance between Charlotte at four years old and the Queen at 15 years old (first picture), then Charlotte and the Queen at 17 years old (second picture).

    image
    ApicGetty Images
    image
    ApicGetty Images

    Princess Charlotte's fourth birthday pictures come just a little over a week after Kensington Palace released Prince Louis' first birthday photos, which Kate also took personally at their home in Norfolk.

    image
    Getty Images

    It honestly doesn't get cuter than these three.

