In completely amazing, I'm-not-crying-you're-crying news, Andy Cohen, a.k.a. the man behind all of your favorite Real Housewives franchises, revealed late last night on the final 2018 episode of Watch What Happens Live! that he's expecting his first child via surrogate.

Before he shared the exciting news with original Housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards, and Teresa Giudice sitting next to him, many fans thought the Bravo host was going to announce that he was leaving the network—or worse, retiring altogether. As he began to share the heartfelt message with fans, they realized this wasn't the case.

“Tonight I want to share a little personal news of my own. To the viewers at home, I call you my friends at home because we are friends," he began. "You have supported me through almost 10 years of live…This has been an incredible joyous journey with you all. I am grateful to be able to live my dream every day and grateful to you for coming along for the ride. And throughout it, I’ve always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life—I overshare and expect everyone to do the same.”

He continued, “Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science—if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future. Family means everything to me, and having one of my own is something I've wanted in my heart for my entire life. And though it's taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet."

Of course, the internet, including many celebrities and former Housewives, immediately tweeted their well-wishes and couldn't be happier for Cohen.

@Andy is going to be a daddy! Congratulations! So exciting! — Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) December 21, 2018

So many congratulations @Andy - you’re going to be an incredible father. I am so happy for you. You bring so much joy and laughter in this sometimes dark world, what wonderful news! — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 21, 2018

My heart sank when Andy started speaking. I thought he was about to share devastating news & suddenly revealed he will become a Dad very soon. So so happy for him!! Wow!! What a beautiful thing. @Andy #WWHL — Ang (@BellaKnack) December 21, 2018

CONGRATS to @Andy, who just announced on @BravoWWHL that he's going to be a father. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/jqUfiwFnYO — GLAAD (@glaad) December 21, 2018

I’m so Beyond Happy for you @Andy You are going to make THE BEST Daddy! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) December 21, 2018

In other news, in what was set up like a "I'm quitting TV" announcement, @Andy Cohen revealed he's having a baby (via surrogacy)! — Gerren Keith Gaynor (@MrGerrenalist) December 21, 2018

Congrats on the news @Andy!!!! No wonder you were beaming this morning! ❤️❤️ — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) December 21, 2018

I SWEAR I almost had a HEART ATTACK. I thought @Andy was leaving us, and instead he’s about to join this insane troupe of parents! I know he’ll probably never see this, but I feel I know him after the hours I’ve watched him, so congrats on the news of your child! @BravoWWHL — IzzieBiggs (@IzzieEBiggs) December 21, 2018

Congrats Andy Cohen.



Child, I didn’t know what Bravo Andy was about to say! #WWHL pic.twitter.com/OQZZCaMtmO — Oliver TwiXt (@HeIsOliverTwiXt) December 21, 2018

When you’re watching @BravoWWHL and start tearing up because you think @Andy is leaving the show but then happy tears start flowing when he announces he’s going to be a dad! CONGRATS, ANDY!! pic.twitter.com/84KZHFoIyC — Sarah (@surrrra) December 21, 2018

Congratulations @Andy!! I am so happy for you!! Xoxo 👶🏼 — Dorinda Medley (@DorindaMedley) December 21, 2018

You scared me for a bit dude!!! I’m so happy for you daddy! @Andy You are going to be such a great dad! #bravo #WWHL @BravoWWHL @Bravotv pic.twitter.com/ZlLrbA0ZhU — Loren Antonio Duran (@SirLorenDuran) December 21, 2018

OH MY LAWWWWD I THOUGHT @ANDY WAS GONNA LEAVE US. I’m CRYING! So happy for you Daddy Andy. #WWHL ♥️ pic.twitter.com/fn2o9w0RuC — Clara Snow 🌙 (@basictvwitch) December 21, 2018

