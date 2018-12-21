In completely amazing, I'm-not-crying-you're-crying news, Andy Cohen, a.k.a. the man behind all of your favorite Real Housewives franchises, revealed late last night on the final 2018 episode of Watch What Happens Live! that he's expecting his first child via surrogate.
Before he shared the exciting news with original Housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards, and Teresa Giudice sitting next to him, many fans thought the Bravo host was going to announce that he was leaving the network—or worse, retiring altogether. As he began to share the heartfelt message with fans, they realized this wasn't the case.
“Tonight I want to share a little personal news of my own. To the viewers at home, I call you my friends at home because we are friends," he began. "You have supported me through almost 10 years of live…This has been an incredible joyous journey with you all. I am grateful to be able to live my dream every day and grateful to you for coming along for the ride. And throughout it, I’ve always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life—I overshare and expect everyone to do the same.”
He continued, “Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science—if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future. Family means everything to me, and having one of my own is something I've wanted in my heart for my entire life. And though it's taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet."
Of course, the internet, including many celebrities and former Housewives, immediately tweeted their well-wishes and couldn't be happier for Cohen.
