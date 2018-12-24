It looks like low-key couple Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are spending Christmas in Delevingne's hometown of London together. Benson and Delevingne didn't hide their affection for each other when they landed at Gatwick Airport, located about 30 miles south of Central London, last Friday.

Delevingne kissed Benson's hand while they made their way through the airport in comfy sweats and hoodies (celebs, they're just like us!). Upon their arrival, the actresses celebrated Benson's 29th birthday and Cara reportedly rented out London's Natural History Museum (same) so the two could spend a romantic night together. They were also spotted partying at Chiltern Firehouse in London.

"Had a whale of a time @natural_history_museum 🐳 it was over-whale-ming," Delevingne joked on Instagram.

It looks like Benson and Delevingne will stay across the pond through the holidays, meaning Benson may be spending Christmas with Delevingne's family. (That is, unless they secretly hop back on a plane back to the States before then.)

The couple have been romantically linked since May. They gave the world an unofficial confirmation of their relationship this summer when they kissed at London's Heathrow airport, but Benson believes it's "better" to be as private as possible about her romantic relationships.

