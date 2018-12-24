image
Today's Top Stories
1
Ranking Netflix's Christmas Movies
Royal Honeymoon
2
How Diana Caught Prince Charles' Attention
image
3
The Best Shoes Under $150 From The Outnet Sale
image
4
5 Biggest Takeaways From 'Outlander' Episode 8
image
5
13 Badass Ruth Bader Ginsburg–Inspired Gifts

Are Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne Spending Christmas in London Together?

image
Getty Images

It looks like low-key couple Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are spending Christmas in Delevingne's hometown of London together. Benson and Delevingne didn't hide their affection for each other when they landed at Gatwick Airport, located about 30 miles south of Central London, last Friday.

Delevingne kissed Benson's hand while they made their way through the airport in comfy sweats and hoodies (celebs, they're just like us!). Upon their arrival, the actresses celebrated Benson's 29th birthday and Cara reportedly rented out London's Natural History Museum (same) so the two could spend a romantic night together. They were also spotted partying at Chiltern Firehouse in London.

EXCLUSIVE: Cara Delevingne And Girlfriend Ashley Benson Seen At Gatwick Airport
SplashNews.com
EXCLUSIVE: Cara Delevingne And Girlfriend Ashley Benson Seen At Gatwick Airport
SplashNews.com

"Had a whale of a time @natural_history_museum 🐳 it was over-whale-ming," Delevingne joked on Instagram.

It looks like Benson and Delevingne will stay across the pond through the holidays, meaning Benson may be spending Christmas with Delevingne's family. (That is, unless they secretly hop back on a plane back to the States before then.)

The couple have been romantically linked since May. They gave the world an unofficial confirmation of their relationship this summer when they kissed at London's Heathrow airport, but Benson believes it's "better" to be as private as possible about her romantic relationships.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Story
"Anton Yelchin: Provocative Beauty" Opening Night Exhibition
Ashley Benson On Cara Delevingne Dating Rumors
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image See the Kardashians' 2018 Christmas Card
image Clue We Missed About Miley & Liam Getting Married
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Got Married
image There IS a Kardashian Christmas Card After All
BRITAIN-ROYALS-CHRISTMAS Spot the Queen's Special Gift From Prince Philip
image Kate Middleton Went Bargain Christmas Shopping
Royal Honeymoon How Diana Caught Prince Charles' Attention
image Harry and Meghan Aren't Staying with Will and Kate
image Kylie Jenner Just Channeled Sexy Swan Vibes
image Reese Witherspoon & Laura Dern Christmas Shopping