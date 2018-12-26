image
Who Is Sara Dinkin? Everything You Need to Know About Kristen Stewart's New Girlfriend

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Because 2018 isn't quite done pulling at your heartstrings just yet, Kristen Stewart and her longtime girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, have apparently broken up. RIP love and all that.

The couple reportedly split quietly (and on friendly terms) this fall and the parting of ways is just making headlines now because Stewart has been spotted spending a lot of time with a new woman, stylist Sara Dinkin. Here's everything you need to know about K-Stew's reported new lady love.

She's a stylist.

In her official bio on her website, Dinkin describes herself as "a style visionary and artistic influencer." She's a trendsetter who works as a celebrity stylist for clients including Chloe Bennet, Jessica Szohr, Sarah Rafferty, Nico Tortorella, and "many more," according to the bio.

She's also a host.

In addition to her busy work as a stylist, Dinkin is also an experienced and in-demand host. Her hosting credits include work with Nylon TV Street Style, NYC Fashion Week, and her own web series, Fancy Hipster TV.

And a successful blogger. NBD.

In addition to styling celebrities and hosting shows about style, Dinkin also writes about the subject on her blog, Fancy Hipster. She describes the blog's focus as "discovering underground talent before it goes mainstream and sustainable style."

View this post on Instagram

Nothing to wine about

A post shared by Sara Dinkin (@saradinkin) on



She's worked with a slew of top brands on the blog, including Jacquie Aiche, Gladys Tamez, RVCA, Alice & Olivia, BCBG, Redone, Mother Denim, Tavik Swim, Kore Swim, and XIV Karats.

She's worked as a film writer and executive producer, among other things.

Talk about multi-talented! Dinkin wrote, executive produced, styled, and creative-directed the short film Love Has No Age. The short, which was directed by Eli Born, premiered at the SXSW Film Festival 2015. It can be watched in its entirety online:

She lives in Los Angeles.

image
Getty Images

Dinkin lives in L.A., giving her proximity to celebrities for work, of course. She and Stewart have been spotted out and about in the West Coast city several times in the past week, fueling rumors that they're a couple.

She's a devoted dog mom and animal advocate.

View this post on Instagram

Brad Pitt as a dog, aka my son @waylonthedoggo

A post shared by Sara Dinkin (@saradinkin) on

A quick look at Dinkin's Instagram reveals that she's a devoted dog mom to her pup, Waylon, who is featured heavily on her grid.

View this post on Instagram

This is my son, Waylon.

A post shared by Sara Dinkin (@saradinkin) on

And to Seven, who she describes as her "soulmate."

Dinkin uses her platform to encourage others to help animals in need and to adopt rather than shop for pets.

View this post on Instagram

I have learned so much about community and activism in the last few days... You never think a natural disaster can happen where you live, but it can, and I just wanted to say thank you guys so so much for continuing to reach out and being so involved. I am working as a conduit between a few different rescues to transport these pups with the generous helping hand of @petbus into proper foster care. Keep checking my stories with ways you can get involved to #foster and #adopt . Each potential foster needs to be screened by the rescues and I will continue to give out their E-mails for serious candidates. California has been my home for a decade, and my heart bleeds for all of those who have lost their homes, our fearless warriors who have been tirelessly trying to stop these fires, and animals who have been neglected and displaced. Let’s save our local paradise #malibu ♥️ #onelovemalibu

A post shared by Sara Dinkin (@saradinkin) on

If the pair really are a new couple we wish them all the love and happiness in the world!

