Jennifer Lopez has been spending the holiday season chilling in matching PJs with her 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme Muniz, and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. We've already had a few sneak peeks at their adorable blended family, and it looked like Emme and Rodriguez shared a particularly sweet bond, sitting on the sofa relaxing together. Well, now we have more proof that this new family is getting even closer.

Rodriguez and J. Lo both have been vocal about joining their families together in a respectful way. Over Thanksgiving, Rodriguez posted a photo of all their kids snuggled up together in bed, saying, "Thankful for mornings like this with the ones I love most. I am truly blessed." It's also clear that the stars want their kids to be an integral in their lives; J.Lo even featured Emme in her new "Limitless" music video (is she an actor-in-training now??) and snapped a photo from on set.

And now the family is bonding in the quiet moments over the holidays. Captioning the photo "Emme love before golf," Rodriguez kneels to hug her as they put their arms around each other (maybe J. Lo is taking the photo??). I've said it before, but seriously: Emme looks just like her mom. And apparently she's inherited her disposition too, by the looks of it. It's really nice to see.

Here's the earlier Instagram post, where Emme and Alex are cuddled up together (swipe to check it out):

