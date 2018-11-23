Since they first started dating, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have gone from strength to strength, and cuteness to cuteness. The couple, who originally got together in the winter of 2016, are so serious about a future together that they’ve even seemingly merged their families together, uniting their four collective children for a joint Thanksgiving celebration this week.

And let this be the official announcement that J.Lo, A.Rod and their kids officially win all of the awards for being the cutest Thanksgiving family of the year. The former baseball player shared an Instagram photo on Thursday, and was clearly bursting with pride to show the six of them cuddled together in bed. “Thankful for mornings like this with the ones I love most,” Rodriguez wrote on social media. “I am truly blessed.”

J.Lo, surely the greatest almost-stepmom of all time, has formed a close bond with her boyfriend’s two daughters Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14, and already has her own beloved 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme, to her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Over on Instagram stories, Rodriguez showed he and J.Lo cosily prepping for the holidays together in Hampton, New York, with photos of pumpkins, a grand table set up, and their picturesque back yard.

Of course, it goes without saying that the engagement rumors surrounding these two are swirling more than ever before. According to Life & Style, the couple were spotted browsing for a ring at Cartier in Miami earlier this month, claiming that the singer had attended the shopping trip with her beau as “he’s terrified of picking out the wrong ring.”

But that’s just the latest in a long line of engagement clues—an actual ring was spotted in J.Lo’s recent Instagram pic, for one thing, and her newest song called “El Anillo” literally translates to “The Ring", so that's subtle.

For now, we’ll have to wait until the couple themselves decide to confirm or deny anything. It would make for a pretty cute Christmas, though…

