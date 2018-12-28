Kim Kardashian and Kanye Recreated Their Wedding First Dance at Their Christmas Party

The Kardashian Christmas party was apparently one of the biggest parties the family has ever had and reportedly cost around $1.3 million to put on, according to People. We already know that the crowning achievement was John Legend performing live to the guests, because only the Kardashians can get Chrissy Teigen to drop all of her baking plans and rush off to hang out. But we'd forgotten the special connection Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had to one of Legend's songs in particular and, thanks to their party, we got a little throwback to their 2014 wedding.

When Kim and Kanye got married in 2014, Legend also performed "All of Me" live for the couple and their famous guests. Of course, Chrissy was there (and got in a huge fight with Legend, hilariously). When Legend performed the song again, it was the first time Kim and Kanye had heard it since that day. So, they got on the dance floor and recreated that first dance, and they shared the sweet snaps on Instagram.

We also got some more details about that crazy party: Acres of manufactured snow, a tunnel of 10,000 lights (which are visible in one of Kim's photos below, if you click through) and "a forest of fine-art tree sculptures." According to Kim, it was "literally Calabasas turned into Colorado."

Yesterday, Kim posted what is basically her own version of a royal Christmas card on Instagram, showing off her sweet family (with North in a striking red lip) and a few behind-the-scenes glimpses at their winter wonderland. So much has happened to the family since their wedding!

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE