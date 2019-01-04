MCX020119_064
Today's Top Stories
1
Time's Up CEO Lisa Borders Shares Her 2019 Goals
image
2
Shop These Fashion Influencers' Personal Labels
image
3
Required Listening: The Best Cover Songs of 2018
image
4
Meghan Markle's Top 5 Favorite Jewelry Brands
image
5
Letitia Wright Crowned Box Office Queen of 2018

True Friend Meghan Markle Once Threw a Party to Give Her Friends Clothes

image
Getty ImagesMark Cuthbert

The sliding scale of friendship runs from acquaintance (might text from time to time but rarely ever hang out with) all the way to best friend ever (go shopping together, grab drinks, and even talk to on the phone, shudder). But I'm pretty sure that if I had a friend who just hosted a party to give me free clothes, from Zara no less, it would break that scale entirely and I would be indebted to that person for the rest of my natural life. That's exactly what Meghan Markle did, according to E! News, when she hit it big as an actress.

The appropriately titled "Sayonara Zara" party meant that Meghan gave away some of her more inexpensive closet items to her invited guests, kind of like a clothing swap but much, much better than that. Greatest friend? Or greatest friend ever?

Interestingly, Kate Middleton still slips a little bit of Zara into her wardrobe from time to time, apparently. Meghan also works a little bit of affordable fashion for a high-low feel, including a cute $90 straw clutch from J. Crew that is now, sadly, sold out. The duchess and mom-to-be now dresses primarily in more high-end brands and sticks to some favorite designer labels like Aquazurra and Sarah Flint.

Meanwhile, the duchess effect has now been influencing Zara. They began selling a very similar boat neck blazer to the Carolina Herrera skirt suit Meghan wore to 2018's Trooping the Colour.

image
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

This new insight on Meghan's fashion priorities also puts a little context on the reports that Meghan's wardrobe might have cost as much as £400,000, according to the Daily Mail. I wonder at that number a bit, because isn't it very likely she's getting stuff by designers and isn't paying anything for some of those clothes? What we do know for sure, though, is that Meghan looooves her some high-end fashion.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
What Meghan Markle Spends on Clothing
The Duchess of Sussex Opens 'Oceania' At The Royal Academy Of Arts
Meghan Markle Is Now a Best-Selling Author
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The Hubb Community Kitchen Meghan Markle's Club Monaco Coat Is on Sale
image Details on Meghan Markle's Fave Shoe Designer
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meghan Markle's Top 5 Favorite Jewelry Brands
image
17 Times Royals Wore the Most Casual Outfits
image The Most Expensive Bag Meghan Markle Used in 2018
image Samantha Markle Suggests Resolutions for Meghan
image Harry Gave Up Alcohol and Caffeine With Meghan
image Kate Waiting Until Meghan Left to Go Hunting
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service What Are Meghan Markle's New Year's Resolutions?
image Meghan and Kate Bonded Over Scrabble on Christmas