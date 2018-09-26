Meghan Markle Is Now a Best-Selling Author

Meghan Markle has taken great pride in her first charity initiative—creating a cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook to support those affected by the Grenfell Tower fires last year—and it's paying off. According to People, Markle’s cookbook has sold 11,000 copies in the U.K. during the first week of its release, and reached number six on the Amazon most-sold books in the U.S. So, yes, Meghan is now a best-selling author.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Duchess wrote the book's emotional three-page foreword, which details her relationship with food and the powerful way it connects different cultures. "I have a lifelong interest in the story of food—where it comes from, why we embrace it, and how it brings us together: the universal connection to community through the breaking of bread," she explains.

"Within this kitchen's walls, there exists not only the communal bond of togetherness through sharing food, but also a cultural diversity that creates what I would describe as a passport on a plate: the power of a meal to take you to places you've never been, or transport you right back to where you came from.

BUY IT Amazon, $16 Courtesy

Meghan hosted a special party at Kensington Palace alongside her mother, Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, and the rest of the women from the Hubb Community Kitchen to celebrate the book's launch and the "labor of love" that was put into it. She gave an inspiring off-the-cuff speech, which shows how passionate the Duchess is about the cookbook and helping the women rebuild their lives.

BUY THE COOKBOOK