Meghan Markle, former actress, current princess, future mom-to-be, made this the year she turned into a true fashion icon. We followed her every sartorial move and speculated what it might mean. Was she influencing Kate? Was she breaking royal protocol? Where'd she get that cute necklace she wore at Christmas service? Now, thanks to the Daily Mail, we now know exactly how much Meghan's accessories cost this year, and it's a pretty penny: nearly £40,000, which translates to over $50,000 here in the United States. No word yet on how much her clothing costs, but since the royal family clothing budget is up a whopping $2 million since Prince Harry and Meghan got engaged, the answer is probably A LOT.

The single most expensive item in Meghan's handbag closet? The Fendi bag she carried during her Ireland visit in July to meet with Ireland's president Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne. The Peekaboo Essentials bag actually has a surprise beige lining and features a single strap for a briefcase, but make it fashion feel. The bag costs £3,850, a.k.a $5,400 if you want to buy it now. Here's Meghan showing it off in a gray suitdress that is, in my opinion, the ideal professional business meeting outfit.

The least expensive item? The J.Crew Fan Rattan Clutch for only £70 (about $90), which unfortunately is sold out—I'm not surprised, honestly. While I hit refresh over and over in the hopes that it might go back in stock, Shopbop has something similarly cute. Meghan carried the clutch in July to the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, which Harry played in. Meghan accessorized in matching beige shoes and a casual, belted, navy dress. Do you have a favorite bag that Meghan carried this year? Even better, have you bought one of your own?

