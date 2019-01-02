image
Today's Top Stories
1
Marie Claire Editors' Favorite Things of 2018
image
2
The Most Iconic Breakup Outfits in Movies
image
3
Plan a Dream Winter Vacation to Banff, Canada
image
4
Shampoos That Will Actually Make Your Hair Grow
Democratic Senators Speak About Their Legislative Agenda To A Meeting Of Al Sharpton's National Action Network In DC
5
The Major Clue a Politician Is Running in 2020

Here's What Meghan Markle's Bags Cost This Year, If You Want to Copy Her Style

image
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

Meghan Markle, former actress, current princess, future mom-to-be, made this the year she turned into a true fashion icon. We followed her every sartorial move and speculated what it might mean. Was she influencing Kate? Was she breaking royal protocol? Where'd she get that cute necklace she wore at Christmas service? Now, thanks to the Daily Mail, we now know exactly how much Meghan's accessories cost this year, and it's a pretty penny: nearly £40,000, which translates to over $50,000 here in the United States. No word yet on how much her clothing costs, but since the royal family clothing budget is up a whopping $2 million since Prince Harry and Meghan got engaged, the answer is probably A LOT.

Fendi
PEEKABOO ESSENTIAL
fendi.com
$5,400.00
Shop Now

The single most expensive item in Meghan's handbag closet? The Fendi bag she carried during her Ireland visit in July to meet with Ireland's president Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne. The Peekaboo Essentials bag actually has a surprise beige lining and features a single strap for a briefcase, but make it fashion feel. The bag costs £3,850, a.k.a $5,400 if you want to buy it now. Here's Meghan showing it off in a gray suitdress that is, in my opinion, the ideal professional business meeting outfit.

image
Getty ImagesPool/Samir Hussein
Crete Wicker Clutch
Kayu shopbop.com
$218.07
Shop Now

The least expensive item? The J.Crew Fan Rattan Clutch for only £70 (about $90), which unfortunately is sold out—I'm not surprised, honestly. While I hit refresh over and over in the hopes that it might go back in stock, Shopbop has something similarly cute. Meghan carried the clutch in July to the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, which Harry played in. Meghan accessorized in matching beige shoes and a casual, belted, navy dress. Do you have a favorite bag that Meghan carried this year? Even better, have you bought one of your own?

image
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
The Big Difference Between Meghan and Kate's Style
image
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
image Meghan Markle's Top 5 Favorite Jewelry Brands
image
17 Times Royals Wore the Most Casual Outfits
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Christmas Day church service, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK - 25 Dec 2018 Shop Meghan Markle's Christmas Jewelry
image
We Love These Kate Middleton Throwback Outfits
image
Kate Middleton Wears Red to Christmas Service
image Meghan Markle Wore Navy at Christmas Service
image
See Meghan Markle's Style Evolution
image Meghan Markle's $56 ASOS Dress Is Back in Stock
image Shop Kate Middleton's Festive Green Polkadot Dress
The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski - Show Meghan Markle Wore a One-Shoulder Black Dress