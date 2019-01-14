When dealing with an A-grade, emergency level hangover, you need a carefully arranged sofa, several blankets, carby snacks and, if you’re lucky, someone to stroke your hair while you half binge-watch/half sleep the day away and feel sorry for yourself.

The last thing you need when faced with such a fragile and unfortunate state is a star-studded, brightly lit, showbiz event. So let’s all spare a thought for Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend, who deserve a medal for their most recent efforts.

Sharing the most celebrity of struggles over on her Instagram story last night, Chrissy documented her gradual realization that agreeing to attend the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday evening, the night just after John’s lavish 40th birthday, was a little ambitious to say the least. If you missed the extravagant party, it involved baby tuxes, Kim Kardashian, and a glamorous James Bond theme.

why oh why god did I agree to the people or critics choice whatever it is the night after John’s party this was a big mistake huge yes this is a fancy problem — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 13, 2019

The morning after the night before wasn't quite so cute, however. Filming directly from her bed, surrounded by half-eaten plates of food (been there), the mother-of-two told her followers: "Oh my god, this is my bed, and I have to get ready for Critics' Choice. Wait, is it people's choice? I really don't know.”

Luckily, these two know how to rally. Eventually, after some serious help from their glam squad, the couple found themselves in the back of a car and on the way to Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Although Chrissy looked less than impressed by the whole experience, it’s all the proof you’ll ever need that lipstick and highlighter really can get you through anything.

Getty Images

Getty Images

You’d never have guessed that the cookbook author needed sleep, pajamas, and extra hydration, as she stepped out with John onto the red carpet in her Maison Yea gown. The stunning dress featured a thigh-high slit which I definitely couldn’t navigate with a hangover, and a glittering embellished belt that probably didn’t help her headache.

Getty Images Michael Kovac

If this isn't Monday morning motivation, then I truly don't know what is. Chrissy Teigen got through an awards ceremony with a hangover, so you can get through today.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE