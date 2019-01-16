The 23rd season of The Bachelor is well underway, and while we're still navigating the sea of amazing women vying for Colton Underwood's heart, one woman sticks out in particular: Hannah Godwin. The 23-year-old content creator immediately caught Colton Underwood's eye and she received this year's most important distinction—the First Impression Rose.

If you're paying attention, Jojo Fletcher, Katilyn Bristowe, Rachel Lindsay, and Becca Kufrin all wound up engaged to the men they gave their first impression rose on The Bachelorette. While Bachelors lack the same level of consistency, Godwin should be feeling pretty confident right about now. If you're as intrigued by her as I am, here's a few things to know.



Her career? Just being Hannah.

Godwin graduated from University Of Montevallo in 2017, where she studied Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services, though she initially wanted to go to school for photography. She went on to work in social media and marketing for clothing brands, while also combining her love for modeling and photography to become an influencer.

Her Instagram following started at 78,000 followers, and is up to 212k since the season started, and features modeling shots. From her website, hannahgodwin.net, where she blogs about fashion and beauty, she writes, "I consider myself to be Hannah." What does that mean? Hannah is someone "who happens to like the creative aspect of social media [and] modeling in general!"



She's got something in common with another Hannah in the Bachelor mansion.

This season of The Bachelor manages to have two Hannahs (and not a Lauren to be found!), but the two of them already had a relationship prior to the show: Hannah Godwin competed against (and lost to) Hannah Brown for the Miss Alabama 2018 title.

She's a foodie.

Her Instagram is full of pictures of her enjoying eating and of her plates of food.

People really want her to be The Bachelorette.

From the moment Godwin stepped foot on screen, the audience fell in love with her almost as quickly as Underwood did.

"You reminded me a lot of home when we sat and had our conversation," Underwood told Godwin when he was going to give her the First Impression Rose. He continued, "And while you were nervous, I was too. Still am, a little bit...you sort of owned the nervousness, you owned your imperfections and it was so nice and so refreshing to see and to hear. It's just so easy and so much fun and it's so enjoyable to be around you. Your energy instantly lifts me up."

Her response: "This means seriously the world to me. This validates everything." Which may be the reason that people are rooting for her to go all the way—or if not all the way, they definitely want her to lead next season as The Bachelorette. See this tweet from Nick Viall's runner-up, Raven Gates:



I’m calling it now. If Hannah Godwin doesn’t win... she will be the next bachelorette. #thebachelor — Raven Gates (@ravengates) January 8, 2019

Whatever happens, we're rooting for you, Hannah!



