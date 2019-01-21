Shout out to Sarah Jessica Parker, who just singlehandedly rescued us all from the misery of Blue Monday with some very happy news. SJP has revealed to her five million followers on Instagram that, nine years after the credits rolled for Sex and the City 2, Carrie Bradshaw will make an unexpected return. While wearing tulle, obviously.

The teaser video, shared with fans of the show over the weekend, features Parker reviving her role as Carrie, as she struts down the streets of New York City in what’s undoubtedly a recreation of the iconic Sex and the City intro, complete with the theme music. Although it’s only a few seconds long, the sight of Carrie’s signature style is enough to get any SATC fan excited. Madonna-inspired white lace heels, embellished gloves, a green tulle skirt, gold lamé—it’s all there.

While details and explanations are still under wraps, SJP did say that the brief return of Carrie is all for a good cause. “My old friend,” the actress wrote for a caption. “She is making a brief reappearance. Partnering with a great brand and supporting a cause we all care about. More to come. X, SJ.”

The video also features the hashtag #PourItForward, which gives away approximately nothing, although a few super sleuth fans have speculated that it may tie in with the Stella Artois Water.org work, co-founded by Matt Damon, which funds clean, safe drinking water across the world.

Even the A-listers are excited about this one. Amongst a sea of fans freaking the eff out, Andy Cohen and Katherine Schwarzenegger were both in Parker’s comments section, with Cohen writing "I <3 CB" and Schwarzenegger commenting "omg omg omg.”

HBO

Seeing as Sex and the City 3 is looking about as likely as me ever owning a pair of Manolos, this reappearance from Carrie Bradshaw may have to be enough to keep fans happy (for now). While the third movie was a distinct possibility at one point, the feud between Kim Cattrall and SJP has thrown a major spanner in the works since.

Ah well, back to the boxset until this is all explained a little more.

