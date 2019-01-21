The couple that goes to the gym together, stays together! Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez have already nailed the inspirational workout video, paired perfectly with their own music and branded outfits. And the two have been snapped, multiple times, in their athleisure wear, en route to and from the gym. Now they're not just providing workout envy, they're literally inviting all of us to join them in their fitness goals.

In an Instagram video, A. Rod shows yet another montage of lifting weights and doing cardio. But this time, he wants us to join the famous couple in their work with a 10-day challenge. "No carbs, no sugar," the video's captioned. "Who's in?" A. Rod adds, "Someone hide the cookie dough." Wow. This one would be VERY tough for me to do, but the couple makes it look so easy that I'm kind of tempted just to see what happens.

In a light moment in between the super-intense workout moments, J. Lo dances and inspires her beloved to do the same. A. Rod tries to look cool just like his girlfriend, but ends up looking kind of dorky. He really embraced it though, with the caption #ignoremydancing.

In the comments, the COO of A. Rod Corp, Jeff Lee, announced that this would now be a new company policy. A. Rod loved it: "I like how you are thinking Mr. Lee. Team meeting tomorrow at 6am in conference room."



A few days ago, J. Lo posted a makeup-free selfie that went viral: The singer-actress looks fresh-faced and gorgeous, with that perfect post-workout glow and casual top knot.

So, if I do the 10-day challenge, will I look just like this?

