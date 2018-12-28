Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muniz, might be joining the family business early. Both her parents, including father Marc Anthony, are singers, and Emme has already shown interest in singing and acting like her mom. As Emme gets closer to J. Lo's boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, she's also beginning to look and sound just like her mother. In a new Instagram video, Jennifer Lopez not only continues to show off the adorable blended family she's creating with Rodriguez, but also demonstrates a positive, hands-on approach to her daughter's interests.

It looks like Rodriguez's daughters, Ella and Natasha Alexander, are getting in on the action, too. Natasha strums a ukulele while the trio sings "Can't Help Falling in Love" together. J.Lo monitors the performance while she records it, cuing them in and twice instructing the girls where to breathe. She's clearly a super-proud mom (and not-yet-but-kind-of stepmom), captioning the photo with the hashtags #beauties and #allihave.

On Rodriguez's Instagram Stories, he also shows video of the girls singing as they're out and about—clearly, it's one of their favorite activities together.

Emme also played a huge part in J. Lo's most recent music video for her song "Limitless," to accompany the new film Limitless. Emme doesn't sing throughout the video, but she does get to practice those developing acting chops as a younger version of J. Lo. Emme even got a shout-out from her mom on Insta: J. Lo shared a behind-the-scenes photo and called her a "lil' limitless warrior."

See the music video, and Emme's performance, below.

