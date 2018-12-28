Christmas Day church service, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK - 25 Dec 2018
Today's Top Stories
1
Shop Meghan Markle's Christmas Jewelry
image
2
Is Angelina Jolie Running for President?
image
3
The Best Pieces From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
image
4
The Chicest Short Hairstyles and Haircuts
image
5
Why Don't Women on Drama Shows Have Any Friends?

Best Mom Ever Jennifer Lopez Is Already Teaching Her Daughter How to Sing

image
Getty ImagesMichael Becker/NBC

Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muniz, might be joining the family business early. Both her parents, including father Marc Anthony, are singers, and Emme has already shown interest in singing and acting like her mom. As Emme gets closer to J. Lo's boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, she's also beginning to look and sound just like her mother. In a new Instagram video, Jennifer Lopez not only continues to show off the adorable blended family she's creating with Rodriguez, but also demonstrates a positive, hands-on approach to her daughter's interests.

It looks like Rodriguez's daughters, Ella and Natasha Alexander, are getting in on the action, too. Natasha strums a ukulele while the trio sings "Can't Help Falling in Love" together. J.Lo monitors the performance while she records it, cuing them in and twice instructing the girls where to breathe. She's clearly a super-proud mom (and not-yet-but-kind-of stepmom), captioning the photo with the hashtags #beauties and #allihave.

On Rodriguez's Instagram Stories, he also shows video of the girls singing as they're out and about—clearly, it's one of their favorite activities together.

Emme also played a huge part in J. Lo's most recent music video for her song "Limitless," to accompany the new film Limitless. Emme doesn't sing throughout the video, but she does get to practice those developing acting chops as a younger version of J. Lo. Emme even got a shout-out from her mom on Insta: J. Lo shared a behind-the-scenes photo and called her a "lil' limitless warrior."

See the music video, and Emme's performance, below.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
J.Lo's Family Had the Most Adorable Thanksgiving
image
Matching PJs and Family Bonding: J. Lo's Holiday
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image The Queen's Christmas Video Showed These Photos
John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Out With Kids In New York John Legend Fans Mostly Love Chrissy Teigen & Kids
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating China: Through the Looking Glass, Cocktails, New York, America - 04 May 2015 Kim Kardashian and Kanye Recreated First Dance
image Turns Out Harry Did Go Shooting on Boxing Day
image Was the Kardashian Christmas Card Photoshopped?
image Alex Rodriguez Is Close With J.Lo's Daughter
image Katie Holmes Has Been More Open on Social Media
84th Annual Academy Awards, Vanity Fair Party, Los Angeles, America - 26 Feb 2012 Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Confirm Marriage
image Meghan Markle Let Her Due Date Slip
image Jack Comes to Christmas With Princess Eugenie