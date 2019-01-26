Super Relatable Meghan Markle Says Her Twenties Were "Brutal"

Teenage years are pretty much universally tough, and your twenties don't get much easier. You could never, ever pay me enough money to go back to middle school, for example. As it turns out, Meghan Markle knows that as well as you do, which makes me feel better. The gorgeous former actress is a literal princess and has an iconic sense of style, so it's comforting to know we were all awkward little kids with braces at one point in our lives.

Express dug up an old blog post from Meghan's website The Tig that she wrote on her 33rd birthday. In it, she explained how much had changed in her life. "My 20s were brutal—a constant battle with myself, judging my weight, my style, my desire to be as cool/as hip/as smart/as 'whatever' as everyone else."

She continued:

My teens were even worse–grappling with how to fit in, and what that even meant. My high school had cliques: the black girls and white girls, the Filipino and the Latina girls. Being biracial, I fell somewhere in between. So everyday during lunch, I busied myself with meetings—French club, student body, whatever one could possibly do between noon and 1pm—I was there. Not so that I was more involved, but so that I wouldn’t have to eat alone.

Finally, a casting director gave her powerful advice that she took to heart: "Less makeup, more Meghan." And thus began her journey to understand that "I am enough." The Suits actress came into her own, embracing her style and her uniqueness as assets instead of weaknesses.

Meghan explained how much she'd learned. "[I]t takes time. To be happy. To figure out how to be kind to yourself. To not just choose that happiness, but to feel it," she wrote.

