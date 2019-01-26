image
Princess Diana Reportedly Always Wanted a Daughter

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images

Comparisons are often drawn between beloved princesses Kate Middleton and Princess Diana. They both married the heir to the English throne—Kate with Prince William, Diana with Prince Charles. Both of them weren't born royalty. Both are fashionable in a classic way. Both of them have been wonderful moms, and have had to transition to living their entire adult lives in the spotlight. According to Diana's former butler Paul Burrell, the two princesses' lives diverged in a key way—in the Express, Burrell explains, "Diana always wanted a girl."

Of course, Diana only had sons, William and Prince Harry—and by all accounts, she was an incredible, doting mother. William and Harry always speak warmly of her compassion and love, and William has been reportedly trying to create the same "loving, caring, fun home" that his mother provided to them. Meanwhile, after marrying William, Kate gave birth to Princess Charlotte in 2015. The world has had a chance to watch Charlotte grow up under the watchful eye of her parents.

image
Getty Images

Burrell also had some advice for Meghan: "She needs to stay close to Harry and get to know his Granny."

