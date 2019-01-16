image
Today's Top Stories
1
Beth Comstock on How to Survive Losing Your Job
image
2
5 Cute Yoga Outfit Ideas That Work for Brunch Too
image
3
Kirsten Gillibrand Announces She's Running in 2020
image
4
6 Easy Ways to Be More Eco-Friendly in 2019
image
5
Found: The 7 Best All-Natural Makeup Brands

Kate Middleton Twins With Meghan Markle and Princess Diana in Vibrant Purple

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images

We're getting to lust over a ton of outfits as Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle kick off 2019 with a flurry of outings. This morning, Kate paid a visit to the Royal Opera House to see how costumes are made, meet with principal dancers, and even sit in on a rehearsal. And it just so happens that she wore a beautiful fuchsia Oscar de la Renta dress (a rewear) similar to Meghan's Babaton by Aritizia purple dress of yesterday's visit to Birkenhead with Prince Harry.

What does this mean? Are Kate and Meghan coordinating, deliberately or unintentionally? Is it a nod to Meghan's style? Are the duchesses taking direction from the Queen, who loves to use bright colors to stand out to everyone who's come to see her? Could it just be...a coincidence?

Here's Kate Middleton's full outfit. It looks like she didn't wear a jacket out of the car (unlike Meghan, as you'll see below), letting the Oscar de la Renta dress, and her cool new shoes, take center stage.

image
Getty ImagesTim P. Whitby

And as a reminder, here's Meghan's outfit from yesterday, which she paired with a gorgeous red Sentaler jacket.

image
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

Meghan's look drew comparisons to similar purple looks by Princess Diana, and it looks like Kate is channeling Diana too. There's this beautiful light purple jacket with an all-black outfit to let the single color stand out:

image
Getty ImagesPrincess Diana Archive

And then there's the bright, fashion-forward outfits Princess Diana also enjoyed during public events:

image
Getty Images

Whatever the reason, both duchesses' looks are both vibrant and sweetly reminiscent.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Fashion Advice Kate Middleton Gave Meghan Markle
Wedding Of Sam Waley-Cohen And Annabel Ballin
20 Times Kate and Pippa Middleton Were Style Twins
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
image
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
image Meghan Markle's Cozy Dress Is From H&M
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Check Out Kate's Meghan-esque Shoes!
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Islington Community Garden Kate Middleton Shops at J.Crew
image Kate Middleton Wears Skinny Jeans and Chloé Boots
image Meghan's Bright Outfit Took Inspiration From Diana
image Meghan Markle Just Wore Her Brightest Outfit Yet
image Meghan Markle's Cow Print PVC Heels Are Amazing
image Meghan Markle Makes a Surprise Royal Visit
The Royal Family Attend Church At Sandringham Shop Kate Middleton's Stunning Church Look