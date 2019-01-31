Jenna Dewan is currently at the Sundance Film Festival, giving me insane jealousy with her effortless winter-chic vibes. While she was there, the actress-model-dancer spoke to Extra TV about her collaboration with the toxin-free essential oils brand Young Living. She also slipped in BIG news about her daughter, Everly, with ex Channing Tatum.



"She hasn't been bitten by the dance bug," Dewan admitted. "She's more Coachella than she is, like, ballet school." Tell us more, Jenna! Is she into music? Does she just have a cool, flowy style? Does she love the summertime and fringe? I must know! (Really depressing that I might be taking style tips from a 5 1/2 year old.)

In the interview, Dewan raved about the natural product line, Savvy Minerals by Young Living, which are infused with peppermint oil. In previous interviews to People, Dewan has said that Everly gets into her makeup drawer, which is why she likes safe products for her daughter to play with. Everly has even given her mom and dad silly "makeovers." Is THIS her possible career path??

Everly and her dad have also been in the news recently because he's asked for a change of his custody agreement with Dewan—which sounds intense, but actually isn't all that bad, once you look at the details, per E! News. "Since our separation and on the occasions that we have been together, Everly appears very happy and comfortable when she is with [Jenna] and me," Tatum said.

"I decorated Everly's room very girly in a fairytale and fantasy theme (i.e. Alice and Wonderland), with pictures of Everly with both [Jenna] and me on trips," he went on. "The room had bunk beds, which Everly was ecstatic about." Yes yes, but does it have MAKEUP, Channing?? The real priorities.

