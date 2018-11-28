image
Today's Top Stories
1
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Reflect on One Year
image
2
15 Gifts to Give the Person Who Loves the Royals
image
3
Listen to an Excerpt From Michelle Obama's Memoir
image
4
The Top 10 Hair Color Trends of the Year
image
5
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Ankle Boots

Everly Tatum's Christmas List Is So Much Better Than Yours

image
Getty ImagesGabe Ginsberg

Jenna Dewan tends to be private about her life with her daughter, Everly, with ex Channing Tatum. The two are co-parenting effectively, reuniting for holidays with their daughter and staying positive about each other’s dating lives. And Dewan is quiet, for the most part, about her family on social media.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But she just shared some super-sweet and private info on Instagram, and it’s the cutest thing ever. Turns out, Everly has a very specific and highly detailed Christmas list for Santa, and I want everything on it.

Just a few of the big-ticket items: “a flying fairy,” “butterfly princess Barbie,” “princess vacuum” (for cleanup purposes, clearly), “rainbow wings—big ones,” “a Dreamtopia rainbow queen dress-up dress,” “cozy wings” (emphasis on comfort, good call), a “dog/unicorn” from Wish Dogs, and “a fairy wand that talks to you.” I’m sensing a theme.

View this post on Instagram

Got that Santa? 🎅🏼🧚🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on

Honestly, Everly has her priorities straight. I might also be asking Santa for a fairy wand that talks to me and a princess vacuum to make my chores more fabulous.

Clearly, Jenna helped Everly (who’s 5) with the very well-written note, captioning the photo, “Got that Santa?” Everly has made it pretty easy, so hopefully Santa and her parents are paying close attention.

This sweet shoutout follows a rare sighting of Everly on Jenna’s Instagram last month, captioned simply: “This little ✨ of mine I’m gonna let it shine ✨✨✨.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Even though it's from the back, Everly is obviously the star of her mom's life.

The glimpses of her family are super-adorable, especially since this whole split with Channing has me depressed. Of course, Jenna’s got a new boyfriend and a new athleisure line, so I figure she doesn’t need anything for Christmas.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related Stories
Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2017 bob
Kim Kardashian on the Tristan Cheating Scandal
image
38 Unrecognizable Photos of the Kardashians
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Netflix Won't Confirm a 'To All The Boys' Sequel
image Ava DuVernay Signs Huge Deal With Warner Bros
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Kardashians' Most Body-Confident Nude Shoots
image
15 Gifts to Give the Person Who Loves the Royals
image Ariana Grande Reunites 'Mean Girls' Stars
image Why You'll Never Hear the Queen Say "Pregnant"
image Princess Charlotte's Surprise Throwback Lookalike
image Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Head to India
image J.Lo Got Hilariously Pranked by Her Boyfriend
image Zoë Kravitz was "Intimidated" by Her Cool Parents