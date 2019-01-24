image
Jenna Dewan Nails Everyday Casual In a Studded Bag and Patterned Ankle Books

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesBG015/Bauer-Griffin

Jenna Dewan, fashion icon and designer of the Danskin bodysuit collection, has clothing instincts we mere mortals can only dream of. The dancer-model-actress manages to nail both her casual and dressed-up looks with a balance of trendy and classic that's totally on point. Prime example: Dewan made a solo outing around L.A. in the most perfect casual outfit.

Dewan paired her oversize, brilliant-blue denim jacket with a frilly maxi dress, making the petite star look taller and accentuating her shape. It looks like her bag is a version of the Coach Parker bag:

Parker 18 Shoulder Bag
Coach
$210.00
SHOP IT

Here's a look at the full outfit:

image
Getty ImagesBG015/Bauer-Griffin

Dewan hasn't been out and about with boyfriend Steve Kazee in a few weeks, but the pair is still bonding over Instagram—specifically over their dogs. Kazee, who's recently been sick, posted a photo of his dogs "until I’m over this head cold."

Jenna responded with a sweet message: "Can Stella teach me her modeling tips," she wondered.

image
InstagramSteve Kazee

"Not sure you qualify. Let me see how she feels about it," joked Kazee in response. (Good to see this adorable couple is still together!)

