Woman taking photo of clothing with smartphone
Today's Top Stories
1
5 Ways Conscious Consumerism Is Actually Easy
image
2
Senate BFFs Booker & Gillibrand Are 2020 Opponents
image
3
13 Stunning Cornrow Styles You Should Try
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 : Day Eight
4
Experts Share the Top Jewelry Trends of 2019
image
5
What the Book That Inspired 'Killing Eve' Tells Us

Who Is Felicity Blunt? The Literary Agent Is Related to Both Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci

image
By Amanda Mitchell
'A Quiet Place' New York Premiere
Getty ImagesDia Dipasupil

It can be a mild shock to find out that celebrities have siblings that aren't famous, because we're so used to family dynasties in Hollywood—like the Bridges, the Kardashian/Jenners, and the Knowles sisters. Remember when the world discovered there was a third Hemsworth brother and said world basically melted down? So imagine the surprise when the world discovered that there's a second Blunt, Felicity Blunt, sister of Emily. That's not her only Hollywood connection: Felicity is married to Stacey Tucci, and they have two children. Worlds collide!

Felicity is more private than her husband and sister (you know, since they're celebrities and public figures and all), but she's been very supportive of both. Here's everything we're able to dig up on the literary agent and mother of two.

She's a true supporter of her sister.

While remaining super-private on her own end, Felicity has often joined her sister on the red carpet, and even gets to hang with stars like Blake Lively, too.

'Final Portrait' New York Screening
Getty ImagesMichael Ostuni

She also regularly joins husband Tucci on the red carpet, where she gets to meet even more stars, like Dev Patel here. Jealous.

image
Getty Images

Emily had a hand in Felicity meeting her husband.

Felicity married Stanley Tucci in 2012, and the two of them have two children—son Matteo Oliver, and daughter Emilia Giovanna.Felicity is also stepmom to Tucci's three children from his marriage to late wife Kate, who died in 2009 after a battle with breast cancer: Camilla and twins Nicolo and Isabel.

image
Getty Images

The pair met at the wedding of Felicity's sister and Tucci's The Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt to John Krasinski at the Lake Como home of George Clooney in 2010 (as you do), and hit it off from there. Felicity and Stanley's wedding sounds like an incredibly star-studded affair. Attendees included Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, and Steve Buscemi, who was Stanley's best man.

She's in publishing.

Blunt is a literary agent at UK publishing house Curtis Brown, where she landed after training to be a barrister. Her books at Curtis Brown focus on thrillers, suspense crime, historical and literary fiction as well as cookbooks.

image
Getty Images

One of her books is Laura Marshall's Friend Request, an international bestseller that sounds thrilling in the best way possible.

She uses her Twitter account to boost the things she loves.

Just like the rest of us, Blunt uses social media to rave about her accomplishments, talk about projects she's excited for, and boost the work of her loved ones. Just a few examples:

Blunt also uses her social media for its truest intentions—sharing animal videos.

She also takes the time to roast the people who are interested in finding out more information about her:

Sorry, Felicity!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
The 7 Prettiest Nude Palettes for All Skin Tones
image
The Most Fabulously Dated Grammy Looks
image
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Nina Nesbitt Talks About Her Sophomore Album
image This Week in Timothée Chalamet, February 1 Edition
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
The Most Fabulously Dated Grammy Looks
image Meghan Markle Has Been Working with a Doula
image Serena Williams Does Cardi B on 'Lip Sync Battle'
image There Are Rumors of a 'Gossip Girl' Reboot
image Everything We Know About Jennifer Lawrence's BF
image Lol: Jessica Biel Fell Asleep on Date Night
image
The Most Iconic Fashion Moments in Grammy History
image Prince Harry Grabs Some Me Time at a Pub