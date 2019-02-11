image
Michelle Obama's 2019 Grammy's Opening Speech Is Iconic

Excuse me, I'm writing this from my coffin.

image
By Amanda Mitchell
image
Getty Images

At the very beginning of tonight's Grammy Awards, Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance, joining host Alicia Keys alongside Jennifer Lopez, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lady Gaga to profess her love for music and the women who make it.

Even Alicia Keys appeared to be in awe of who accompanied her on stage, taking a moment to affectionately lean into Obama—because if you get the chance to be that close, TAKE IT. While we were shocked at the mere appearance from the former first lady, the look was a pure moment—check out the sequins!—and even better, she reminded everyone that just like them, she relied on music to get through the good times and the bad times.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Obama's speech was short but sweet, and she managed to even bring Beyoncé (who wasn't in attendance this evening) into the moment. Dying to hear what she said? We've got it for you, straight from the stage:

“From the Motown records I wore out on the South Side, to the "who run the world" songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story. And I know that’s true for everybody here. Whether we like country, or rap, or rock, music helps us share ourselves. Our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters. Every story within every voice, every note within every song. Is that right ladies?”

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Yes, Mrs. Obama. That is totally right.

She EVEN posted an image on Instagram which means this is #bestfriends, right?

#squadgoals has entered #peaksquadgoals, y'all. It's over. We're done.

