Here's Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Kissing in a Photo Booth for Her 38th Birthday

I’m not sure what’s more shocking—the fact that I’m starting to be totally okay with the separation of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, or the fact that she turned 38 on Monday. Dewan, secret owner of the elixir of youth, celebrated her birthday at the start of this week by getting her ears pierced with 5-year-old daughter Everly, and with a sprinkle of romance from new boyfriend, Steve Kazee.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Broadway star Kazee shared a snap of a photo booth strip, featuring the couple posing with different faces in each moment. The final, PDA picture shows the World of Dance host and her new partner sharing a kiss. As if that wasn’t sweet enough, the 42-year-old actor wrote alongside it: “Happy Birthday Jenna. Somehow it feels like my birthday over and over again because I keep getting the gift of you every day.”

While there was still no sign of Steve in Jenna’s own social media posts, the mom-of-one did reveal that she was spending the day with her daughter. “All I want to do for my birthday is go get my ears pierced with this one! So Evy and I are going. This is going to be an adventure,” she told her 5.4million followers, before sharing the piercings live on her Insta stories. Prepare to wince if you watch.

On another personal and heartfelt note, Jenna also shared a sentimental poem by Yogi Bhajan to mark her birthday. Hinting that she’s putting herself first after what was surely a difficult year for Jenna, the words read: “May your journey complete its way to your destiny. And may you understand the preciousness of your own life.”

Jenna and Steve are the latest "very happy" celebrity couple, who seem to be going from strength to strength (and cute moment to cute moment), after first revealing back in October that they’d been dating for a few months following Jenna’s divorce. And now they're even Insta official, so you know things must be getting serious.

