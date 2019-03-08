Because being a person in the world is hard and you deserve something nice, this is MarieClaire.com's semiregular column on everything talented young man Timothée Chalamet did that week. You can catch up on the last edition here.



Welcome back to another edition of This Week in Timothée Chalamet. I don’t mean to alarm anyone but...is Timmy okay? He didn’t show up to the Oscars (which was kind of unlike him, tbh!) and he hasn’t been on social media (that actually does sound like him, but still) and as far as I know, no one has taken a selfie with him while flying coach in a few weeks so... Where is he?

He is so quiet that I’ve moved this column to biweekly for an unspecified span of time because I foresaw how it would become routine in its straw-grasping if I kept it weekly. Just FYI.

But now we’re all together and I think we should do some sleuthin’!

So what's néw?

Where in the world is Timmy?!

Hey you know what this item is gonna be kind of like? That movie Finding Forrester, from the early aughts that none of you guys will remember because you’re youthful and have your whole lives ahead of you. It was like the last thing Sean Connery did, unless you count League of Extraordinary Gentlemen which I don’t because no one saw it and if no one saw it, did it even really get made? And that’s not even sad because Sean Connery is pretty problematic? Like he has told a magazine that he thought it was okay to hit women if they’re really asking for it, and then doubled down on it years later to Barbara Freakin’ Walters? But Gus Van Sant directed Finding Forrester and it was kind of good but also slightly boring?

Anyway, it’ll be like that, in the sense that I will be searching for a reclusive but talented white man. (The preceding would make a good Tinder profile, you can have that for free.)

There are people who have allegedly seen Timmy in the French town of Angoulême—most noted for its annual Comics Festival and its use of an overly complicated French punctuation that I had to learn a new shortcut for—where he is filming Wes Anderson’s upcoming movie The French Dispatch.

I am extremely thirsty for this movie because it has been described as Anderson’s love letter to journalism set in France, and I love journalism, France, mustard-colored tweeds, small paintings of birds, soundtracks that involve a mix of children’s choruses and Rolling Stones deepish cuts, ensemble casts, movies that explore father/son relationships, and Timothée Chalamet. I think this movie is going to be really up my alley.

How do we know he is there? Someone spotted him, of course! Ivan shares this really cute story about getting recognized by Timmy (thread alert—and shout-out to Friend of the Column, @love_zhenn, for helping me find it):

OKAY THREAD TIME OF HOW TIMMY IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL HUMAN EVER — ivan (@ivanchalamet) March 7, 2019

You should check it out in full, as we have learned several valuable things from it: Timmy will not attend the Met Gala because he’ll be filming Dune, he loves receiving socks (I actually already knew this, people DM me about it a lot, is my job weird?), and he can’t take pictures on-set. How terribly convenient.

JK Ivan, I believe you. This story is really nice. There were other sightings too, but this one warmed my cold, wintery heart.

Okay, one more item and it’s this tweet!

I am so mad about this:

bernard walked so timothee chalamet could run pic.twitter.com/fxTaevWwbd — AUBREY (@aubrey031018) March 7, 2019

Why...why would you do this? I'm livid.

Ah, I can't leave on that note! One more, one more!

*me on ellen*



ellen: so we saw your tweet about you wanted timothée chalamet to slit your throat



*timothee chalamet walks out with a knife*



me: oh my god ellen!!! you didn’t!!!! — 𝐚𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐲 (@IcveIana) March 6, 2019

That's better.

See you back here in two weeks, babies. Have a béautiful weekend.

