Hello and welcome back to another edition of This Week in Timothée Chalamet. I’m back from where I’ve been and ready to catch up on all the hot Timmy goss. So what’d I miss? Did he get snubbed for awards? (Probably.) Did Regina King agree that he got snubbed? ( Yes .) Did he go public with his relationship with Lily-Rose Depp? (Not that I can see. Are they even still hanging out? Send me receipts.) Did he wear something daring on the red carpet? (You know he did, bb!)

We have some catching up to do, it seems.

So tell me: What élse happened?

Timmy flew coach!

Okay so one of the stories we need to catch up on is the fact that not only does Timmy apparently fly coach (sometimes) but also does so next to people? Next to civilians? And he talks to them warmly and openly for an hour?!

This tweet thread by the woman who sat next to him is basically ripped from my Timothée Chalamet fan-fic:

flight takes off and head is exploding bc I *had* to know who this dude so 30 mins into the flight, I work up the courage and nudge him and ask “hey you look exactly like timothee Chalamet” to which he smiles and says “I GET THAT A LOT” pic.twitter.com/SaEpjOqOBE — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

Ugh and THIS anecdote made me verklempt:

What shocks me the most is this dude wanted to know about me. He asked me what I do, what project management is about (literally who cares timothee), where I grew up and PRONOUNCED MY NAME RIGHT pic.twitter.com/Z57pj2T2SS — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

And THEN she got photo proof because at this point you are legally obligated to do so:

Idk how one can be this terrible at taking selfies but look out world here I come. Anyway idc just look at his face, this experience has been beautiful and he’s a very nice person (and we might be friends but idkkkkk) pic.twitter.com/yhdEF08pUz — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

The entire thread of this beautiful story is worth reading in full. Next, I want to see the movie adaptation of it wherein Timmy plays himself and I play the seatmate.

For the record, I just completed roughly 25 hours of flying and the only person I sat next to was some dude who I’m pretty sure had whooping cough.

He wore this A Chorus Line hat to a basketball game!

I don’t know much about sports other than that I hate them, but Timmy went to a basketball game (that’s the orange one) where he sat courtside next to Justin Tuck, a former football player (that one is lemon-shaped), and some friends including a pretty blonde who is not Lily-Rose Depp.

Here’s a picture of him dropping his swizzle stick onto the court and awkwardly picking it up:

Getty Images James Devaney

Just that gesture alone is more interesting than all the sports I’ve seen combined, tbh, but the most important thing about this endeavor is that he wore a baseball (that’s the smallish white one with stitching) hat repping the classic Broadway musical A Chorus Line.

I love that at a jock-y event he wore a dorky theater cap. He is one singular sensation.

He wore a shiny-ass suit to the BAFTAs!

Looks like awards season trudged on without me (ah, I've missed the Grammys, bummer!), but I’ve caught up on the highlights and they’re...fine. Largely dull, if I'm being honest! With the exception, of course, of Timmy absolutely slaying every red carpet. Thank god someone in Hollywood is being interesting instead of somewhere on the spectrum of “boring” to “horrifying.”

Here he is donning Haider Ackermann and looking very shiny at the BAFTAs. My favorite detail, though, is the red check on his pants:

Getty Images Mike Marsland

What kind of witchcraft makes this look work so well? This outfit has no right to look as good as it does, and yet here we are.

He posted something hilarious about his sister!

I would be remiss not to catch up on Timmy’s social media whereabouts, and fortunately (also unfortunately) there wasn’t much news. But there was this Instagram post, and because I have a younger brother it was so relatable as to border on triggering, as I’m sure anyone with a younger sibling will also attest.

For the occasion of Timmy’s sister Pauline’s birthday, he posted a shot where she clearly doesn’t know he’s taking a picture of her and joked in the caption that the “big 5-0” is right around the corner (she’s 27):

Brothers gonna broth’. Joyeux anniversaire, Pauline!

Henry Winkler wants to hug Timmy, can't pronounce his name!

Shout-out to our social media editor who was home sick and happened to catch The Real, where, at the :54 second mark of this interview, Henry Winkler—a.k.a. The Fonz and/or Barry Zuckerkorn—says he wanted to give “Teem-oh-tay” a hug.

I wonder how many times Timmy is asked to give a hug per day. Ballpark (a place where baseball is played)? At least 50. He has got to be the most loved-on actor currently working, no? Every single person who meets him wants to take a selfie with him or hug him or work with him or marry him or adopt him him or, like me, all of the above.

Well, I certainly feel caught up. Please let me know if there’s anything I missed and I’ll see you kids back here next week. Have a beautiful wéekend.

