Exciting news for Riverdale fans, as it’s been announced that Lucy Hale has landed the main role in the newest spin-off show for The CW hit series.





The Pretty Little Liars star will take on the part of Archie Comics’ Katy Keene, in a “musical dramedy” centered on the aspiring fashion designer character.





Hale will star alongside three other main characters, one of whom will be an older Josie McCoy from Riverdale, played by Ashleigh Murray.

If you have held on for dear life through the truly wild ride that is Riverdale, consider this a reward for your loyalty. Following the success of the series, as well as the popularity of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The CW has proudly announced that another Archie Comics spin-off will soon be coming to a Netflix near you.

And this time, it’s a reported “musical dramedy”, so we really have been blessed. The new show will take on the adventures of Katy Keene, a model, actress, and singer from the eponymous comic books, who dreams of becoming a fashion designer in New York City.

The stories also include Katy's BFFs, three other aspiring young artists. Note, Riverdale fans, that one pal is Josie McCoy, now all grown up and pursuing a music career.

The #Riverdale universe expands! Thrilled to be bringing the adventures of Katy Keene and her New York pals to life! Extra-thrilled to be doing this with my pal Michael Grassi @thatthingofwhen! ❤️🧨💥💎💋💃🏻👠👛🧵👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/NsM82bv1AE — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) January 24, 2019

Who will star in Katy Keene?

As of Monday, Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale has been announced for the lead role in the new series, and looks entirely perfect for the part. According to Variety, Katy is "a bold, big-hearted and independent twenty-something New Yorker, who aspires to be a fashion designer. When she’s not working as a personal shopper at a luxury department store, she’s navigating friendship and dating in the big city.”

Excitingly, Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie McCoy in Riverdale, will continue her character into the Katy Keene universe. The cast also currently includes Camille Hyde, Lucien Laviscount, Julia Chan, and Jonny Beauchamp.

The CW

When will it be airing?

It’s early days for the new spin-off right now, so there’s no premiere date to start the countdown towards just yet. However, it’s likely that the show will arrive on screens later this year.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE