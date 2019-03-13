Well the secret is out—and despite the controversy about some of what went on in last night's finale, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have apparently stuck it out the last four months post-Bachelor and are head-over-heels in love (yes, both of them, despite Cassie's reservations at the time the last episode aired). Colton has moved to California, and the two have since been sneaking around to be with each other. Up until last night's finale, that is.

Now, they can finally put that love on social media, and they have been making up for lost time in the last 12 hours with some over-the-top declarations and even some relationship secrets that they didn't reveal to Chris Harrison. So, here are the very best quotes, images, and video that the pair—as well as friends and family—have shared in the wake of the news that it's Cassie + Colton = ❤️ after a crazy season.

Cassie's declaration of love.

"The last 4 months, just focusing on “us” have been amazing and you have become my best friend...I am so excited to see what is next for us in this new phase of our “journey”...I’d jump a thousand fences for you and “like, I know, I KNOW”😉 that I love you more than words, point blank."

Colton's butterfly secret.

"She doesn’t know this but I still have the butterfly from the first night." (Cassie responded with multiple heart emojis.)

Cassie's wig.

Genuinely hilarious, and presented without comment.

More butterflies.

I don't see any? But that's what love does, I guess!

Cassie's first Instagram Stories video of Colton.

"WE R FINALLY FREE."

Cassie's sister and her boyfriend chime in.

Looks like the foursome are doing double dates!

Early mornings together.

He's definitely not saying, but judging by the photos I'm pretty sure Colton's not a virgin anymore. (Also, look at that swoonworthy room service...)

And secret dates.

Incognito in Huntington!

Cassie's acknowledgement of the haters.

"So cheers, my friends (and trolls) to The Bachelor S23 finale…may we all live and learn, be humble, and most of all, forever remain open to learning. Thank you for the opportunity to share with you all a glimpse into some of the most pivotal moments of my life. So far :)"

Colton's over-the-moon reaction to everything.

"I have my best friend. I have my girlfriend. I have my future fiancé. I have my future wife. But most importantly I have you. Let’s do this thing they call life... together... forever."

"I love you."

