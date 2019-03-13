MCX040119_084
Today's Top Stories
1
Hailey Bieber Shares Her Beauty Routine
image
2
Rachel Lindsay on the Future of 'The Bachelor'
image
3
Found: 13 Cute Spring Bags Under $50
image
4
That College Bribery Scandal, Explained
image
5
8 New Thrillers That Will Leave You Breathless

Every Cassie and Colton Photo Now 'The Bachelor' Stars Are Going Public

"I’d jump a thousand fences for you."

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
John FleenorGetty Images

Well the secret is out—and despite the controversy about some of what went on in last night's finale, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have apparently stuck it out the last four months post-Bachelor and are head-over-heels in love (yes, both of them, despite Cassie's reservations at the time the last episode aired). Colton has moved to California, and the two have since been sneaking around to be with each other. Up until last night's finale, that is.

Now, they can finally put that love on social media, and they have been making up for lost time in the last 12 hours with some over-the-top declarations and even some relationship secrets that they didn't reveal to Chris Harrison. So, here are the very best quotes, images, and video that the pair—as well as friends and family—have shared in the wake of the news that it's Cassie + Colton = ❤️ after a crazy season.

Cassie's declaration of love.

"The last 4 months, just focusing on “us” have been amazing and you have become my best friend...I am so excited to see what is next for us in this new phase of our “journey”...I’d jump a thousand fences for you and “like, I know, I KNOW”😉 that I love you more than words, point blank."

View this post on Instagram

I was going to wait until west coast aired to post this, but I am too impatient. So here it goes! The secret is finally out!!! Colton, you truly have my heart ♥️ Walking into this experience, I honestly wasn’t sure that true love could come from it. It hasn’t necessarily been the easiest road to get to where we are, but if that’s what it took to get here, then every single twist and turn has been undeniably WORTH IT. The last 4 months, just focusing on “us” have been amazing and you have become my best friend. You have shown me the purest, strongest love that any girl could ask for. You jumped a fence, took a risk, and challenged the “rules” to fight for us. I can’t even begin to describe how lucky I feel to have you by my side. I am so excited to see what is next for us in this new phase of our “journey”... I’d jump a thousand fences for you and “like, I know, I KNOW”😉 that I love you more than words, point blank♥️ ps. you still give me butterflies 🦋

A post shared by Cassie Randolph (@cassierandolph) on

Colton's butterfly secret.

"She doesn’t know this but I still have the butterfly from the first night." (Cassie responded with multiple heart emojis.)

Cassie's wig.

Genuinely hilarious, and presented without comment.

image
Cassie RandolphInstagram

More butterflies.

I don't see any? But that's what love does, I guess!

image
Colton UnderwoodInstagram

Cassie's first Instagram Stories video of Colton.

"WE R FINALLY FREE."

image
Cassie RandolphInstagram

Cassie's sister and her boyfriend chime in.

Looks like the foursome are doing double dates!

image
Cassie RandolphInstagram
image
Colton UnderwoodInstagram
image
Colton UnderwoodInstagram

Early mornings together.

He's definitely not saying, but judging by the photos I'm pretty sure Colton's not a virgin anymore. (Also, look at that swoonworthy room service...)

image
Colton UnderwoodInstagram
image
Colton UnderwoodInstagram

And secret dates.

Incognito in Huntington!

image
Colton UnderwoodInstagram

Cassie's acknowledgement of the haters.

"So cheers, my friends (and trolls) to The Bachelor S23 finale…may we all live and learn, be humble, and most of all, forever remain open to learning. Thank you for the opportunity to share with you all a glimpse into some of the most pivotal moments of my life. So far :)"

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes it can be hard for me to find my words (as you all have seen haha)… it’s so easy for me to over-analyze and get in my own head, especially when my feelings are overwhelming or when big things are happening so quickly. So, here goes my attempt to put the past 6 months into words 🌹 Stepping out of the limo on night one, I had no idea what was in store for me. The saying “God always has bigger plans in mind” has never felt more real to me than it does now. I’m honestly holding back tears as I write this, trying not to get too sentimental as all the memories and emotions flood over me while I reflect on this whole experience. I am unbelievably grateful for every single relationship that was formed with 29 amazing women, Colton and all the crew involved. It was a truly unique adventure that I got the extraordinary opportunity to experience. Everyone who has been beside me throughout these past 6 months (during filming and post), has helped me grow in ways that I couldn’t ever have imagined. I’ve learned things about myself, relationships, and life in general, that I would never have known otherwise. Thinking back to before I was cast on The Bachelor S23, I get chills realizing just how crazy it is that ONE THING has the potential to change life SO MUCH. ♥️ This past week, I took a much-needed break from my social media. I was allowing the opinions of others, and their sometimes cruel speculations, really get to me. That brings me to perhaps the truest, most impactful thing that this experience has taught me: to stay true to myself. Being real is something we ALL owe to ourselves. Regardless of the outcome, that is the one thing we can do to guarantee no regrets… to make the best decision we can in the moment. 🥂So cheers, my friends (and trolls) to The Bachelor S23 finale… may we all live and learn, be humble, and most of all, forever remain open to learning. Thank you for the opportunity to share with you all a glimpse into some of the most pivotal moments of my life. So far :) #thebachelor

A post shared by Cassie Randolph (@cassierandolph) on

Colton's over-the-moon reaction to everything.

"I have my best friend. I have my girlfriend. I have my future fiancé. I have my future wife. But most importantly I have you. Let’s do this thing they call life... together... forever."

"I love you."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Twitter Is Not About Chris Harrison's Comments
image
Colton Underwood Speaks Out About Cassie Leaving
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image The Animated Movies You'll Obsess Over In 2019
image Everything We Know About 'The Bachelorette'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Miley Cyrus' Throwback to 'Hannah Montana' Is NSFW
image Prince Charles and Princess Diana Wanted Daughter
image Kate Middleton's Planning Trip with Prince George
image This Is Why There'll Never Be a 'Friends' Revival
image Twitter Can't Get Over 'The Bachelor' Finale
image Who Is The New 'Bachelorette'?
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals J.Lo And A-Rod DGAF About Those Cheating Rumors
image Princess Beatrice Steps Out With Her New Boyfriend