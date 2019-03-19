Squawk Box - Season 20
Breaking News: Prince Charles Has a Cracking Bod

image
By Cady Drell
*PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE* Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pictured on the beach in Barbados
CPBRI/MEGA

We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you a breaking news alert. While on a 12-day Caribbean tour with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles hit the beach in Barbados donning some surprisingly on-trend muted floral trunks. And we’re just getting word—*checks earpiece*—yes, folks, this is just in: His bod is cracking. You heard it here first. The bod? It’s cracking.

We now take you live to the Marie Claire newsroom for more on this important story. Charles, 70, despite his classic British paleness in the photos first reported by TMZ, is definitely rocking those trunks. Several eyewitness reports even indicate that he can, in fact, still get it.

With the aim of providing our readers with the most up-to-the-minute information possible on this breaking item, our News Team has thoroughly searched the Google results for “Prince Charles shirtless” and can now exclusively reveal that this is not the first time Charles has been photographed without a top. Further, a perusal of said results suggests that the Prince has gotten better with age, as evidenced by this 1984 photograph:

Anwar Hussein Archive
Oh my.
Anwar HusseinGetty Images

God save the Queen. And after a deeper dive into the archives—again, purely for the sake of our readers, who rely on us for up-to-date and credible data for stories of such international importance—we can also present a photo from 1970 that shows conclusively that the Prince has always been a smokeshow:

Charles In Barbados
Great work, news team.
David CairnsGetty Images

Good show, old chap. At the risk of editorializing, stories like this are why many of us in the Marie Claire newsroom got into journalism.

Goodnight and good luck.

