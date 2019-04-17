image
Fans Are Convinced Meghan Markle Will Have Her Baby This Easter Weekend

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • It's also Queen Elizabeth's birthday on Sunday, which would lead to a very celebratory—and busy—time for the British royal family.

        Apparently, I'm not the only one with #BabySussex fever: Fans are apparently so excited for the new addition forthcoming from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that they're betting all their money that the baby will come this weekend.

        According to HELLO!, "With the bets on a bank holiday baby, Ladbrokes has slashed the odds to 3/1 on the Duchess of Sussex giving birth between Good Friday and Easter Monday." Queen Elizabeth is also turning 93 on Sunday, so it would mean a triple celebration—what a birthday present for the nonagenarian!

        Lord knows whether fans actually have any inside knowledge beyond what's being reported in the news, but I still love that fans are hoping to influence the baby news through sheer force of will.

        Fans/betters are apparently still convinced that Meghan's having a girl, too. "Ladbrokes' odds for a baby girl are 4/7, while a boy is 13/10. In the baby name stakes, Elizabeth and Diana are the joint front runners at 6/1, followed by 8/1 for Victoria. Albert and Philip are the most popular boys' names at 12/1."

        To be honest, I know very little about how this betting situation actually works, but I will absolutely be glued to my phone, refreshing @SussexRoyal on Instagram compulsively, waiting for the cute cute baby to arrive. As we all know by now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping the birth of their baby private:

        So the update will be on Instagram, most likely. I cannot wait.

