Pippa Middleton Is Already Teaching Her Six-Month-Old Son to Swim

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
David M. BenettGetty Images
    • Arthur, who's six months old, started at four months and the exercise "has given him confidence and enjoyment in water."

        Pippa Middleton has been keeping a low profile since giving birth to son Arthur with husband James Matthews. But we've gotten a few precious details about her life with the already six-month-old (wow, time flies), and they are so so sweet.

        The quote was originally reported by Daily Mail diary editor Sebastian Shakespeare. According to Instagram account The Middletons, the post originates from Pippa's regular column she writes for British supermarket Waitrose. "Starting my son Arthur swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in water," Pippa said.

        "He's now six months old, and swimming is one of our favourite activities. The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion...Water activity is a great form of exercise you can do with your baby." So she swims with him too? That's so adorable, I can't even stand it. It makes sense of course—Pippa's been into fitness for a long time.

        As proof of this, Pippa's clearly a fan of another form of exercise: walking with Arthur. Here, she's wearing a gorgeous Claudie Pierlot jacket and her beloved Pop and Suki bag:

        image
        BACKGRID

        And there have been other shots of her and her family out and about cradling the little one. And now we know what Arthur's biggest passion is!

