Pippa Middleton Packed a Biondi London Bikini for a Tropical Getaway With Her Family

image
By Marina Liao
Pippa Middleton, looking sensational in a white bikini, and husband James Matthews at the beach in St Barts
MEGA/DFGRI

Pippa Middleton and her family spent their New Year's Eve in St. Barts, and while the festivities are over, she doesn't seem quite ready to leave yet. Yesterday, the socialite took a dip in the ocean while her husband James Matthews relaxed nearby. For the beach outing, Pippa wore a white swimsuit with black stitching from Biondi London and a pair of swimming goggles. The bikini was simple and study, flattering Pippa's athletic build. (She has shared in the past that she stays in shape by playing tennis, even while she was pregnant, and taking Pilates classes.)

It's not clear where son Arthur was at the time. The baby boy (born last October) did travel with his mom and dad to St. Barts; the two were spotted greeting David Matthews, Pippa's father in law, just last week. (The Matthews family owns the Eden Rock resort on St. Barts, and it's considered to be one of the region's most exclusive hotels, frequented by guests like Elton John, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.)

Pippa Middleton, looking sensational in a white bikini, and husband James Matthews at the beach in St Barts
MEGA/DFGRI

Though Pippa's exact bikini is sold out, you can shop a similar one from the brand below, as well as other styles:

Biondi Honey Underwire Bikini Gold biondilondon.com
£20.00
SHOP IT

While Pippa spent the holidays in the Caribbean, her sister Kate Middleton and husband Prince William celebrated with the Queen in Sandringham. They attended a church service on Christmas Day and the Duchess of Cambridge was even photographed hunting (only after Meghan Markle, an animal rights activist, had left) on Boxing Day and is said to be a "keen markswoman." Though the Middleton sisters spent their holidays apart, they'll have plenty to tell each other once they meet up in the new year.

