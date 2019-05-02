The Jonas Brothers will perform "Sucker" at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Priyanka Chopra joined her husband, Nick Jonas, on the red carpet.

The newly-married couple, who exchanged vows last December, looked super cute.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just arrived to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet together. Chopra joined her husband at the annual music awards in Las Vegas to support him and her two brother-in-law's ahead of tonight's performance of their hit new single, "Sucker."

Nick, 26, and Priyanka, 36 kept whispering and staring into each other's eyes (you know, as you do in the honeymoon phase). The youngest Jonas brother chose to wear a plaid suit, and Priyanka looked incredible in a sequined gown.

Frazer Harrison Getty Images

Frazer Harrison Getty Images

John Shearer Getty Images

Frazer Harrison Getty Images

John Shearer Getty Images

If you remember correctly, Priyanka, Sophie, and Danielle (a.k.a. the self-proclaimed J-Sisters) made cameos in the "Sucker" music video, so you could say this is a pretty big night for them too. Sophie also walked the red carpet, but didn't walk with Joe.

Kevin Mazur Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers recently appeared on the cover of Billboard to celebrate their return to music and their first Billboard Hot 100 number one hit. "In a moment dominated by out-there pop and moody hip-hop, the reunited Jonas Brothers doubled down on their clean-cut, feel-good sound—and now they're bigger than ever," Billboard described of their comeback.

Watch the "Sucker" music video before tonight's performance, below.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE