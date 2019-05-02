image
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Suckers for Each Other at the Billboard Music Awards

image
By Rachel Epstein
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
  • The Jonas Brothers will perform "Sucker" at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
  • Priyanka Chopra joined her husband, Nick Jonas, on the red carpet.
  • The newly-married couple, who exchanged vows last December, looked super cute.

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just arrived to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet together. Chopra joined her husband at the annual music awards in Las Vegas to support him and her two brother-in-law's ahead of tonight's performance of their hit new single, "Sucker."

    Nick, 26, and Priyanka, 36 kept whispering and staring into each other's eyes (you know, as you do in the honeymoon phase). The youngest Jonas brother chose to wear a plaid suit, and Priyanka looked incredible in a sequined gown.

    2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
    Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
    2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
    Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
    2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
    John ShearerGetty Images
    2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
    Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
    2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
    John ShearerGetty Images

    If you remember correctly, Priyanka, Sophie, and Danielle (a.k.a. the self-proclaimed J-Sisters) made cameos in the "Sucker" music video, so you could say this is a pretty big night for them too. Sophie also walked the red carpet, but didn't walk with Joe.

    2019 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet
    Kevin MazurGetty Images

    The Jonas Brothers recently appeared on the cover of Billboard to celebrate their return to music and their first Billboard Hot 100 number one hit. "In a moment dominated by out-there pop and moody hip-hop, the reunited Jonas Brothers doubled down on their clean-cut, feel-good sound—and now they're bigger than ever," Billboard described of their comeback.

    Watch the "Sucker" music video before tonight's performance, below.

