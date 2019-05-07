Irina Shayk Walks Met Gala 2019 Red Carpet Without Bradley Cooper

The 2019 Met Gala is taking place tonight at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Bradley Cooper is on the Met Gala committee.

Irina Shayk looked incredible on the red carpet, but walked without Cooper.

Very beautiful human Irina Shayk walked the Met Gala 2019 red carpet tonight looking incredible, per usual, in a blue velvet Burberry gown with a dramatic V-cut neckline and big puffed sleeves that extend all the way to her fingertips (truly, it goes all the way into blue velvet gloves!). Notably absent, however, is her partner, Bradley Cooper, who is on this year's Met Gala committee. Irina is no stranger appearing on a red carpet with Bradley after she joined him while promoting A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga over the past year.

Last night, Irina teased her gown, which was designed by Burberry's Riccardo Tisci

sharing a video to Instagram, telling everyone how excited she was for the Met, saying of her look, "I can't wait for you to see it," before closing the door in the camera's face and giggling.

But the big question is: Where is Bradley?! Did he opt to skip the red carpet? Is he already inside chatting with early arrivals like his pal Lady Gaga? Did he walk the red carpet, but his outfit was SO campy we just didn't recognize him?! Where are you Bradley?!

Most recently, Irina accompanied Bradley (and his mom!) on the 2019 Oscars red carpet. A body language expert told MarieClaire.com Bradley was pretty good at showing no favoritism between his girlfriend and his mom on the red carpet that night, but he did "show a lot of nervousness and anxiety in that hand-hold, by the stiffness and the outer reaching of the hand."

