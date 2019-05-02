Can we please discuss Cardi B's abs? Because, really, they are my favorite part of this week. The rapper showed up to the Billboard Music Awards in a gorgeous two-piece yellow gown, showing off her rock-hard abs.
Really, there's nothing else to say except she looks incredible:
I am clearly not alone in this.
We got a sneak peek of them the other day, but wow I wasn't ready. Keep in mind this is the same woman who gave birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, less than a year ago.
This has been your Cardi B ab appreciation post. Have a great night.
