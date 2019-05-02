image
This Is a Cardi B Ab Appreciation Post

image
By Rachel Epstein
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images

Can we please discuss Cardi B's abs? Because, really, they are my favorite part of this week. The rapper showed up to the Billboard Music Awards in a gorgeous two-piece yellow gown, showing off her rock-hard abs.

Really, there's nothing else to say except she looks incredible:

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images

I am clearly not alone in this.

We got a sneak peek of them the other day, but wow I wasn't ready. Keep in mind this is the same woman who gave birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, less than a year ago.

This has been your Cardi B ab appreciation post. Have a great night.

