Can we please discuss Cardi B's abs? Because, really, they are my favorite part of this week. The rapper showed up to the Billboard Music Awards in a gorgeous two-piece yellow gown, showing off her rock-hard abs.

Really, there's nothing else to say except she looks incredible:

Kevin Mazur Getty Images

Kevin Mazur Getty Images

Steve Granitz Getty Images

Kevin Mazur Getty Images

I am clearly not alone in this.

cardi b’s abs — kimia (@kimiasbullshii) May 1, 2019

LOOK AT CARDI B’S ABS 🥵🥵 — Sydney🌌 (@DiirtyWaterr) May 1, 2019

Cardi B Abs though 🔥 — Style Files (@ZendayaStyleFil) May 1, 2019

Has cardi b always had abs or is this a new occurrence cuz wOW — yeonjun's head bump (@shiiitaetaefin1) May 1, 2019

Cardi B’s abs scare me — JY (@msjannayvonne) May 2, 2019

We got a sneak peek of them the other day, but wow I wasn't ready. Keep in mind this is the same woman who gave birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, less than a year ago.

This has been your Cardi B ab appreciation post. Have a great night.

