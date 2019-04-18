image
Cardi B Can't Stop Posting About Food, Especially Her "Best Ever" Barbecue Chips

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Theo WargoGetty Images
        • She's been on fire on Instagram lately, posting about late-night snacks (pizza) and raving about her Cheddar Bar-B-Que chips, crowning them the best ever—her words.

            One of the many, many things I love about Cardi B is her ability to be real with her fans. There's no pretending that she doesn't have to work super-hard to get where she is—or that she doesn't treat herself to delicious food when she gets the chance. All week, Cardi's been posting envy-worthy posts about food, including her most recent late-night snack (pizza, in case you're curious. Cardi B—just like me!). And she just posted a video on her Instagram Stories in which she deemed her Cheddar Bar-B-Que chips the very best chips of all time.

            "I'm not saying this because these are my chips n sh*t, but these are the best. Chips. Ever. and if you wanna call my bluff, just buy some...they're 59 cents, and I bet you gonna be like 'You aight.' They so good, I love 'em. Tasty." She then concluded the video with a cut-off f-word. Love you, Cardi.

            Here's a still of the video:

            image
            Cardi BInstagram

            And a photo of the pizza (I know what you like):

            image
            Cardi BInstagram

            During her pregnancy (and likely before that too), Cardi has given us a laundry list of what she loves, down to the nitty gritty detail.

            As a non-pregnant person who regularly hits her quota of junk food for the day, I approve, Cardi.

            And just a couple months ago, she treated us to a look at brunch (and flowers ) from Offset:

            View this post on Instagram

            Thanks honey ❤️awake

            A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

            Forever mood AND drool emoji, all at once.

