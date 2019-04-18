Ever since her pregnancy, Cardi B has been honest about how much she loves food.

She's been on fire on Instagram lately, posting about late-night snacks (pizza) and raving about her Cheddar Bar-B-Que chips, crowning them the best ever—her words.

Cardi never shies away from honesty in life, love, or politics, which is why people love her.

"I'm not saying this because these are my chips n sh*t, but these are the best. Chips. Ever. and if you wanna call my bluff, just buy some...they're 59 cents, and I bet you gonna be like 'You aight.' They so good, I love 'em. Tasty." She then concluded the video with a cut-off f-word. Love you, Cardi.

Here's a still of the video:

Cardi B Instagram

And a photo of the pizza (I know what you like):

Cardi B Instagram

During her pregnancy (and likely before that too), Cardi has given us a laundry list of what she loves, down to the nitty gritty detail.

I hate red Doritos but for some reason i want red Doritos with sour cream and cheese and guacamole 😋😋OMG i want it Soo bad but i already ate my limit of junk food today — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 4, 2018

As a non-pregnant person who regularly hits her quota of junk food for the day, I approve, Cardi.

And just a couple months ago, she treated us to a look at brunch (and flowers ) from Offset:

Forever mood AND drool emoji, all at once.

