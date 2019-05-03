Skin Care
Today's Top Stories
1
The 25 Best Inexpensive Sheet Masks
image
2
#ReadWithMC Loved 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
image
3
The All-Time Best White T-shirts on Amazon
image
4
The El Paso Couple Devoted to Their Creative Goals
image
5
Charlize Theron Is in Control—and Funny as Hell

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Have Their Baby "Any Second" Now, Predicts Elton John

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Michael KovacGetty Images
    • Unclear whether he has any special intel, but either way a hilarious note from the singing legend. He also gave more details about performing at the royal wedding.

        Elton John, friend to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is absolutely certain about one thing. Originally speaking to The Sun, he predicts Meghan is going to give birth "any second now." I am...not sure if he has any inside intel? But I love that he's offering up predictions anyways.

        Elton also dished some sweet, personal details from his wedding reception performance for Harry and Meghan. "It was fun. They were a great audience so I did them another song. I was only going to do three and I did four. I added in Can You Feel The Love Tonight as an extra." He also said it was a "very casual" event, which are words I thought I'd never hear spoken for the internationally televised, most-talked-about wedding of the decade. But I suppose it speaks to Meghan and Harry's chill nature that it felt so easygoing—so, I love this detail.

        Also, can you imagine: Elton John, icon, is on stage, performing his greatest hits, and then he surprises everyone with the most romantic song of all time? I would jump on a table with joy (and then, knowing me, immediately fall off it).

        Elton also talked about Harry. "He’s a very sweet, young, kind man. He wants to do good for the world and use his position to do good," he said. "He’s wonderful. He’s got his mother’s ability to connect with people and a very kind heart."

        Elton has previously been effusive about his close relationship with Harry, even providing a few details about his conversations with the young royal about his bride-to-be. "I spent some time with him in Sicily last summer and I could tell that he was totally in love, and he didn’t really discuss much personally but he said, 'I'm in love' and I thought, 'Good for you'. Both those boys seem to have been ecstatically happy, and that’s all you want people to be."

        Considering that most of Meghan and Harry's friends are very quiet about their relationships, I love that Elton is very sweetly pro-Harry and Meghan without giving too many details away.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS
        Elton John Reflects on the Royal Wedding
        image
        Elton John Performed at the Royal Wedding Luncheon
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        image Why Baby Sussex's Style Will Be Different
        image This Is How We'll Know Meghan Markle Is in Labor
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Meghan & Harry's Message for Princess Charlotte
        Princess Charlotte fourth birthday photoshoot, Norfolk, UK - Apr 2019
        Adorable Photos to Celebrate Princess Charlotte
        image See Princess Charlotte's Fourth Birthday Pics
        Invictus Games Toronto 2017 - Day 8 Prince Harry Has New and Confusing Travel Plans
        image Kate Middleton Stepped Out for a Sweet Cause
        image Why Meghan and Harry Unfollowed the Royal Family
        Duchess Of Cambridge Attends ANZAC Day Service Kate Middleton's Prestigious Gift from the Queen
        image Meghan and Harry's Wedding Gift for Idris Elba