Happy Wednesday! If you still aren't over the royal wedding (*sheepishly raises hand*), I've got some good news for you: neither is Elton John. In a recent interview with CNN, the singer reflected on just how important Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding was. According to John, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding was not only a legit party, but also a historic moment for Britain.

"It was very, very wonderful to be there. To have a black gospel choir, a multiracial bride, a black cellist, who was wonderful, a preacher —it felt like a party, and it felt like progress had been made. Thank god, thank god," John said. Following Meghan and Harry's ceremony, John performed three songs at the Queen's luncheon for the newlyweds.

When asked of the history-making nature of the wedding, John referenced Princess Margaret and Peter Townsend's relationship, which was beautifully reenacted on Netflix's The Crown. "You go back and watch The Crown and things like that, and in the 1950s Princess Margaret wasn't allowed to get married [to Peter Townsend] because he was divorced. Look how far we have come in that respect."

"I think the Queen had a lot to do with it. I think she's been magnificent," John said. "It was a wonderful thing to be at."



Unsurprisingly, John's husband, David Furnish, is on the same page. "What was so inspiring, and it sounds corny, but, true love is what really shone through and that's what everybody felt, the sincerity and the integrity of that true love on the day," Furnish added. "And it shows that institutions like the monarchy can evolve with the times."