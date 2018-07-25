Today's Top Stories
1
You Should Worry About Justice Kavanaugh
2
7 Best Matte Nail Polish Designs to Copy
Street Style : Day Two - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019
3
See Karlie Kloss' Friends React to Her Engagement
Shark Week nickname for your period.
4
Answering Your Biggest Shark Week Questions
5
Fall Dresses to Shop Because It's Never Too Early

How Elton John Felt at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding

"It felt like progress had been made."

Getty Images

Happy Wednesday! If you still aren't over the royal wedding (*sheepishly raises hand*), I've got some good news for you: neither is Elton John. In a recent interview with CNN, the singer reflected on just how important Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding was. According to John, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding was not only a legit party, but also a historic moment for Britain.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"It was very, very wonderful to be there. To have a black gospel choir, a multiracial bride, a black cellist, who was wonderful, a preacher —it felt like a party, and it felt like progress had been made. Thank god, thank god," John said. Following Meghan and Harry's ceremony, John performed three songs at the Queen's luncheon for the newlyweds.

When asked of the history-making nature of the wedding, John referenced Princess Margaret and Peter Townsend's relationship, which was beautifully reenacted on Netflix's The Crown. "You go back and watch The Crown and things like that, and in the 1950s Princess Margaret wasn't allowed to get married [to Peter Townsend] because he was divorced. Look how far we have come in that respect."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I think the Queen had a lot to do with it. I think she's been magnificent," John said. "It was a wonderful thing to be at."

Unsurprisingly, John's husband, David Furnish, is on the same page. "What was so inspiring, and it sounds corny, but, true love is what really shone through and that's what everybody felt, the sincerity and the integrity of that true love on the day," Furnish added. "And it shows that institutions like the monarchy can evolve with the times."

Related Story
The Cutest Royal Wedding Moments
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Caroline Middleton Prince George Princess Charlotte The MIddletons Take Their Grandchildren to Work
Prince Harry on Having Kids With Meghan Markle
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kate Middleton Did School Run After Giving Birth
The Queen Gifted a new Home to Harry and Meghan
Prince George Spends Birthday on a Private Island
Prince Harry Vetoed One of Meghan Markle's Outfits
See Prince George's Official 5th Birthday Portrait
How Royal Family Will Deal With Meghan's Family
Eugenie and Meghan Have the Same Taste in Shoes
30 Times the Royal Family Has Broken Protocol