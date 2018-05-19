Today's Top Stories
Royal Wedding meghan markle duchess catherine dress
royal wedding meghan markle prince harry
OMG, Elton John Sang for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Queen's Luncheon

So jealous!

Getty Images

If royal wedding day wasn't exciting enough already, now, Elton John just performed for Meghan and Harry at the Queen's luncheon, which directly followed the ceremony and the horse-drawn carriage ride through the street of Windsor! As if we weren't already jealous of Meghan marrying royalty.

According to a tweet from Express royal reporter Richard Palmer, "Sir Elton John performed for guests at the lunchtime reception, palace officials say."

And apparently, he will be performing at the evening reception, too, per Harry's request!

"Prince Harry asked Sir Elton to perform at the reception, which was hosted by the Queen at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle. Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family, Kensington Palace says."

John is good friends with the royal family—he was reportedly very close with Princess Diana, whom he sang a tribute song for during her funeral. It makes sense that Harry would want someone close to his mother to perform at his wedding reception.

Kate and Will's also had some Elton John-inspired music at their wedding in 2011—but they didn't have Sir Elton John, himself. Rather, they had another famous British singer Ellie Goulding, who sang a cover of John's "Your Song" for Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first dance.

We're still really hoping The Spice Girls will surprise everyone and sing at the reception (there's still time!). Meghan is good friends with the Beckhams, so it would have made sense that she'd tap Victoria and her girls to sing on her special day. The Beckhams were in attendance at the ceremony this afternoon, but we're not positive they're at the reception. Maybe Victoria is off somewhere changing for a surprise performance?! We'll see.

But, it sure seems like John could possibily be singing the newlywed's first dance song this evening. Royal wedding + Elton John = Best day ever!!!

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

first kiss royal wedding meghan markle prince harry
