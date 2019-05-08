image
Today's Top Stories
1
16 Grown-Up Ways to Wear a Crop Top
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
2
See Every Single Photo of the New Royal Baby
image
3
Our 5 Favorite Cavas for Summer
image
4
The Best New Sephora Launches in May
image
5
All the Best Looks from the Met Gala After-Party

Of Course Archie Harrison Memes Are Taking Over the Internet

"Let's all just respect the power move of a ginger prince naming his son Archie."

image
By Ineye Komonibo
image
Getty Images

Unless you've been under a rock for the past few days, you've probably heard that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to her first son on Monday morning. She and Prince Harry appeared at St. George's Hall for their official royal photo-call Wednesday morning, all smiles after spending some time away from the public eye to hang out with the newborn. Just when the world was worried that we'd have to keep calling him Baby Sussex forever, the Palace announced that Meghan and Harry's son is named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. You can just call him Master Archie, though.

The name Archie does register as somewhat of a surprise (to everyone but his cousin, Prince George) because it was nowhere to be found in the royal baby name predictions—Arthur, Edward, and James were some of the frontrunners. While Archie is already beloved by royal family enthusiasts across the globe, the Internet wasted no time cracking a few jokes at his expense.

Is Harry Secretly a Riverdale Stan?

Lil Archie Vert

It's Different...

...And Very Mature

And Kind of Familiar?

So Random!

His First Thought

Archie for Short!

Maybe Rename Marble Arch?

Archie Sure Is a Cute Foot-Long Sub, Though

All jokes aside, we couldn't be happier for Meghan and Harry. Welcome to the world, Archie!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
The Meaning Behind Every Royal Family Name
image
Oprah Has the Sweetest Gift Ready for Baby Sussex
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
See Every Single Photo of the New Royal Baby
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Yes, Baby Sussex's Name is Archie—Not Archibald
image
The Meaning Behind Every Royal Family Member's Nam
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image A Body Language Expert on Baby Sussex's Photo-Call
image All the Info on Royal Baby Sussex's Name & Title
BRITAIN-ROYALS-BABY Prince Philip Met Baby Sussex Before the Queen
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit North Wales Duchess Kate Stuns in Red in Wales
image See Meghan Markle's Outfit While Holding Her Baby
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
See Every Single Photo of the New Royal Baby
BRITAIN-ROYALS-BABY See Meghan Markle's Outfit While Holding Her Baby
image Oprah Has the Sweetest Gift Ready for Baby Sussex