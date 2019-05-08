Unless you've been under a rock for the past few days, you've probably heard that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to her first son on Monday morning. She and Prince Harry appeared at St. George's Hall for their official royal photo-call Wednesday morning, all smiles after spending some time away from the public eye to hang out with the newborn. Just when the world was worried that we'd have to keep calling him Baby Sussex forever, the Palace announced that Meghan and Harry's son is named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. You can just call him Master Archie, though.

The name Archie does register as somewhat of a surprise (to everyone but his cousin, Prince George) because it was nowhere to be found in the royal baby name predictions—Arthur, Edward, and James were some of the frontrunners. While Archie is already beloved by royal family enthusiasts across the globe, the Internet wasted no time cracking a few jokes at his expense.



Is Harry Secretly a Riverdale Stan?

i'm baby — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) May 8, 2019

Let's all just respect the power move of a ginger prince naming his son Archie. pic.twitter.com/K3V3n5M7Me — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) May 8, 2019

Archie, Earl of Riverdale — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) May 8, 2019

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, First of His Name, Earl of Riverdale. pic.twitter.com/JgqlBE3p4k — Carlos (@TheRealClosgolf) May 8, 2019

so the baby is gon be a red head named archie??? someone's a riverdalehead — muna (@Muna_Mire) May 8, 2019

Lil Archie Vert

“How’s life so far Archie?”



Archie : pic.twitter.com/xWScpgtnhW — luisa (@luisagibsonxo) May 8, 2019

It's Different...



Archie Harrison walking into the royal parties with his unique name to greet his cousins that all share the same five names pic.twitter.com/Vd9OzxHBYT — E 💫 (@whatimreadings) May 8, 2019

...And Very Mature

Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on his first day of Kindergarten pic.twitter.com/tV3OjT96rN — Travis Keys (@travkeys) May 8, 2019

And Kind of Familiar?

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is absolutely the name of the dude in every Edith Wharton novel who sits in the same opera box as the protagonist and is always making comments like “when did Pearl return from Paris anyway? I thought she was a continental girl” — rachel syme (@rachsyme) May 8, 2019

So Random!

meghan markle after naming her child ARCHIE pic.twitter.com/a6OmJbkgwu — lola (@fabul0la) May 8, 2019

His First Thought

Archie Harrison looking around and seeing Doria, Meghan, and Elizabeth: pic.twitter.com/OdUglFSCQt — TV Fanatic (@Khaleesi_Hodan) May 8, 2019

Archie for Short!

Meghan: As Anglicans we should name our royal baby after the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Harry: Good idea. What’s his name?

Meghan: I thought you knew.

Harry:

Meghan:

Harry: Archie it is. — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) May 8, 2019

Maybe Rename Marble Arch?

They’ll put a statue up to him one day and call it Marble Archie. — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) May 8, 2019

Archie Sure Is a Cute Foot-Long Sub, Though

This could be the first photo of Prince Archie but equally it could just be a foot long sub in some muslin pic.twitter.com/fiCKeEMEJX — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) May 8, 2019

All jokes aside, we couldn't be happier for Meghan and Harry. Welcome to the world, Archie!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE