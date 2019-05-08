Unless you've been under a rock for the past few days, you've probably heard that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to her first son on Monday morning. She and Prince Harry appeared at St. George's Hall for their official royal photo-call Wednesday morning, all smiles after spending some time away from the public eye to hang out with the newborn. Just when the world was worried that we'd have to keep calling him Baby Sussex forever, the Palace announced that Meghan and Harry's son is named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. You can just call him Master Archie, though.
The name Archie does register as somewhat of a surprise (to everyone but his cousin, Prince George) because it was nowhere to be found in the royal baby name predictions—Arthur, Edward, and James were some of the frontrunners. While Archie is already beloved by royal family enthusiasts across the globe, the Internet wasted no time cracking a few jokes at his expense.
Is Harry Secretly a Riverdale Stan?
Lil Archie Vert
It's Different...
...And Very Mature
And Kind of Familiar?
So Random!
His First Thought
Archie for Short!
Maybe Rename Marble Arch?
Archie Sure Is a Cute Foot-Long Sub, Though
All jokes aside, we couldn't be happier for Meghan and Harry. Welcome to the world, Archie!
