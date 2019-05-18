Today marks another royal wedding, as Lady Gabriella Windsor marries Thomas Kingston.

Several members of the royal family, including Prince Harry, have turned out for Lady Gabriella's big day. The wedding is being held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, where Harry wed Meghan Markle almost exactly one year ago, on May 19, 2018.

In spite of rumors that she might attend, Meghan Markle, who gave birth to her and Harry's first child, Archie Harrison, less than two weeks ago on May 6, skipped the royal event.

Harry was photographed arriving at the wedding and chatting with Lady Frederick Windsor.

Meghan, who gave birth to her and Harry's son, Archie Harrison, less than two weeks ago, on May 6, is understandably skipping this royal affair (although there were rumors that she was considering turning out for Lady Gabriella's wedding, despite having so recently given birth, because Meghan is a BOSS).

Harry, however, is making the best of the situation and seems to be having a great time entertaining his fellow royals, probably with cute stories about Baby Archie.

Congratulations to Gabriella (or, as close friends call her, Ella).

