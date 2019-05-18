image
Today's Top Stories
1
'Ask For Jane' Shows a World Without Roe
image
2
Pippa Middleton Stuns at Lady Gabriella's Wedding
image
3
18 ﻿One-Piece Swimsuits You'll Fall in Love With
image
4
The Expat Couple Who Favor Experiences Over Things
image
5
Black Female Superheroes Are TV's Next Big Thing

Prince Harry Attends Lady Gabriella Windsor's Wedding Without Meghan Markle

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Mark CuthbertGetty Images
  • Today marks another royal wedding, as Lady Gabriella Windsor marries Thomas Kingston.
    • Several members of the royal family, including Prince Harry, have turned out for Lady Gabriella's big day. The wedding is being held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, where Harry wed Meghan Markle almost exactly one year ago, on May 19, 2018.
      • In spite of rumors that she might attend, Meghan Markle, who gave birth to her and Harry's first child, Archie Harrison, less than two weeks ago on May 6, skipped the royal event.

        Tomorrow marks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's one-year wedding anniversary (yep, it was almost exactly one year ago today that we all woke up at ungodly hours to watch their wedding stream live around the world). Harry is celebrating this weekend back where they made their love official, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Meghan, however, is not.

        It's not that Harry is taking a romantic walk down memory lane without his wife and newborn son—he's actually at St. George's Chapel for another royal wedding. Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor, is marrying Thomas Kingston today and Harry is among the members of the royal family who have turned out to support her on her big day.

        Harry was photographed arriving at the wedding and chatting with Lady Frederick Windsor.

        image
        Getty Images

        Meghan, who gave birth to her and Harry's son, Archie Harrison, less than two weeks ago, on May 6, is understandably skipping this royal affair (although there were rumors that she was considering turning out for Lady Gabriella's wedding, despite having so recently given birth, because Meghan is a BOSS).

        Harry, however, is making the best of the situation and seems to be having a great time entertaining his fellow royals, probably with cute stories about Baby Archie.

        image
        Getty Images

        Congratulations to Gabriella (or, as close friends call her, Ella).

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Meghan Markle to Receive Gift Before Wedding
        prince harry and meghan markle
        How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Money
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        prince william talks about princess diana BRITAIN-ROYALS-MENTAL-HEALTH-FBL Will Says Diana's Death Was "a Pain Like No Other"
        image Pippa Middleton Stuns at Lady Gabriella's Wedding
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Meghan Markle's Note for Her High School Reunion
        image Harry, Meghan Markle Forced to Move Out of Home
        image Kate Middleton Is Nearly Done Designing RHS Garden
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Bletchley Park D-Day Exhibition Kate Middleton Admits to Mishap with Prince Louis
        Instagram Dinner Jessica Mulroney Might Be Visiting Meghan Markle
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit North Wales Here's When William and Kate Will Meet Baby Archie
        image Meghan and Harry's Touching Mother's Day Post
        Diana William Harry Austria Harry Opens Up About Missing Diana After Archie