Prince Harry, Best Husband Ever, Reportedly Just Took Meghan Markle on a Babymoon

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Karwai TangGetty Images
    • The luxury hotel Heckfield Place apparently provides "romantic walks, cosy firelit dinners and luxurious pampering." AMAZING.

        Babymoons have become very popular—one last fun couples trip before the baby comes and you don't sleep for the next three months—and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly no exception. Taking a little time away, apparently the couple popped down to Hampshire to stay in the Long Room of Heckfield Place country house (usually £10,000 a night, but who knows how much they actually paid) for a little rest and relaxation before the couple finally, finally moved into Frogmore Cottage.

        Harry apparently wanted to "treat" Meghan before she delivers—excellent call, there, Harry. A source told royals reporter Emily Andrews,

        They wanted total rest and relaxation, and Meghan was really attracted to the organic ethos of the hotel which produces much of its own food on an on-site farm. It was very chilled. They went for walks in their wellies, Meghan sat on a love-swing hung from a tree and they ate delicious food. She particularly enjoyed the hotel’s signature chocolate-coated candied orange and roasted home-grown vegetables.

        Apparently, the hotel provides "romantic walks, cosy firelit ­dinners and luxurious pampering," which sounds divine. If they were coming from London, it's about an hour and a half away by car, so nice and remote relative to their busy lives in the city.

        If you look at how busy Meghan has been in the last few weeks and months, visiting her new patronages and going to various royal events, all in glorious high heels, she totally might need a moment to herself. And, speaking has someone who has moved AT LEAST 12 times in my life, moves are always terrible. Channeling some calm before the storm of boxes that is probably their lives right now is always a good idea.

        You can go here for the photos of the suite they stayed in, but in the meantime, here is a photo of how I imagine the couple to have spent their time together.

        image
        Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

        Leis probably not included (although you never know. Maybe they love recreating their Australia trip!!).

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
