Idris Elba married Sabrina Dhowre in a lavish three-day Moroccan wedding last weekend.



The newlyweds were guests at the royal wedding on May 19 2018, and while Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were unable to attend their big day, they did send a gorgeous gift.



According to the Mail on Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose a special piece of art by the Connor brothers for their friends.

Wedding presents are tricky at the best of times, but what do you buy for the stunning celebrity couple who attended your royal wedding last year, but now you can’t return the favor because you’re about to give birth to a royal baby at your home in Frogmore Cottage? Okay, so it’s not a problem that many of us will ever have to deal with head on, but the struggle was real for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry this spring.

Their close friends Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre were married last weekend in three-day-long lavish wedding in Marrakech, Morocco. The 46-year-old Luther star and 30-year-old former Miss Vancouver exchanged vows on April 26, and the photos of their big day are a thing of beauty.

Previously, the newlyweds were amongst the celebrity guests who attended the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back in May 2018—Idris even DJ’d at the after party. But, of course, Meghan and Harry are a little tied up right now. With the imminent arrival of Baby Sussex keeping everyone on their toes, the parents-to-be had to miss out on attending Elba and Dhowre’s big day, but they still found time to send the perfect gift for their friends.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the royals chose the coolest gift for the new husband and wife, selecting a special piece of art by the Connor Brothers to mark their marriage. The artwork, reportedly retailing for a cool $9,000, features a blonde woman in a yellow dress, and reads: “Why fit in when you were born to stand out?”

Meghan and Harry are known to be modern art buffs, and it's a sweet throwback to their own relationship. Back in the early days of their dating, the Duke of Sussex was spotted art shopping for an unnamed "important person," which resulted in him buying a special painting entitled Everybody Needs Somebody to Love as a rumored gift to his future wife.

Most couples get fondue sets, cafetieres, maybe a Nutribullet… Making friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex definitely has its perks.

