Today's Top Stories
1
What Is the Value of a Destroyed Embryo?
2
Tweets About Stormy Daniels' 60 Minutes Interview
prince-harry-meghan-markle-foot
3
Imaginary Pic of Meghan and Harry's Kids Is Scary
4
Virgil Abloh Joins Louis Vuitton
5
How Celebs Deleting Snapchat Can Kill the App

Meghan Markle Will Receive a Special Gift Ahead of Her Wedding to Prince Harry

Kate Middleton got one before she married into the family, too.

Getty Images

According to a new report, Meghan Markle has a lot to look forward to ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. Apparently, Markle will be given an extra special present before she becomes a member of the British royal family.

Related Story
You Can Buy Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cookies
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

A source has revealed to The Express that Markle will be gifted with her own Royal Coat of Arms before she marries Prince Harry on May 19. Kate Middleton received her own before she married Prince William, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was also given one before her marriage to Prince Edward.

According to The Express, "If Meghan receives a coat of arms it will also be personal and 'designed to identify' her."

Thomas Woodcock, who is Britain's Garter Principal King of Arms, which makes him the main adviser to the Queen when it comes to all ceremonial and heraldry matters, spoke about the act of bestowing a Royal Coat of Arms on a new member of the family.

Upon Middleton's wedding to Prince William, Woodcock said (via The Express):

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
"It’s not compulsory but as their daughter is marrying into the Royal Family she will have a need probably to use a coat of arms. Every Coat of Arms has been designed to identify a person, school or organisation, and to last forever: heraldry is Europe's oldest, most visual and strictly regulated form of identity and it surrounds us in Britain, giving clues to our history and surroundings. After her marriage, Catherine Middleton will place her father’s Arms beside those of her husband in what is known as an impaled Coat of Arms. This will require a Royal Warrant from The Queen."

Okay, cool!

Related Story
prince-harry-meghan-markle-foot
Imaginary Pic of Meghan and Harry's Kids Is Scary
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding
You Can Buy Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cookies
meghan markle, prince harry, royal wedding, meghan markle family, meghan markle wedding, invite to royal wedding, meghan markle estranged family, meghan markle princess, meghan markle queen, kate middleton, prince harry wedding Meghan Markle's Family Shut Down Over Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan and Harry Made Surprise Trip to Belfast
Meghan Markle Prince Harry wedding dress designer No More Bets on Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress
An Obsessive Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship
An Obsessive Timeline of Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry Meghan Markle wedding cake 7 Facts About Royal Wedding Cake Chef Claire Ptak
Prince Harry Meghan Markle wedding cake Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Wedding Cake
Your Official Guide to Meghan and Harry's Wedding
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry How Meghan and Harry Kept Their Romance a Secret
Prince Harry Meghan Markle no pre-nup Prince Harry Allegedly Rejects Signing Pre-Nup