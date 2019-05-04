Buckingham Palace Suggests Meghan Markle Might Be a Guest at Lady Gabriella Windsor's Wedding on May 18

A new statement from Buckingham Palace suggests that Meghan Markle might attend the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor in two weeks, on May 18.

In a statement, share on Twitter by Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English, the Palace said: "The wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Mr Thomas Kingston will take place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday 18th May 2019. The wedding will be attended by Her Majesty The Queen, accompanied by Members of the Royal Family."

If Meghan does attend, it would potentially mean stepping out for a royal event just days after giving birth to her first child with husband Prince Harry.

Of course, this isn't a promise that Meghan will attend the wedding, but it's also not a promise that she won't.

If Meghan does turn out for Lady Gabriella's nuptials, it will potentially be mere days after giving birth. Given her stance on a post-labor photo call, it seems unlikely that Meghan will push herself to be royal-engagement-ready so soon after delivering, but we'll just have to wait and see what she decides—and support that decision, whatever it may be.

