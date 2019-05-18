Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor, married Thomas Kingston in a ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor this weekend. The venue is the same on where, almost exactly a year ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot.

Several senior members of the royal family and other high-profile guests attended the nuptials, including Kate Middleton's younger sister, Pippa Middleton.

Pippa turned heads in a stunning baby blue dress and matching headband at the wedding.

As she had a tendency to do, Pippa Middleton stole the show as guests were arriving for the Windsor wedding. Pippa wore a gorgeous, light blue dress with a high neck and ruched sleeves and delicate floral embellishments. It also features uniquely placed buttons that run down most of the length of the righthand side of the dress. According to Express, the stunning midi dress is by Kate Spade and retails for £695 (it goes for $798 USD, but it's on sale right now for $446). Pippa paired the dress with matching baby blue heels and a chunky statement headband.

Take a look at the ensemble yourself:

And here's a close up look at the headband and matching blue earrings:

Pippa's Kate Spade dress is still available to buy, if you're absolutely in love with it. It's on sale for $446, marked down from its usual $798 price tag.

Pippa wasn't the only member of the Middleton family who attended Lady Gabriella's Windsor wedding. Kate's mother and father, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her brother, James Middleton, were also in attendance. Pippa's husband, James Matthews, also attended.

