image
Today's Top Stories
1
'Ask For Jane' Shows a World Without Roe
image
2
Pippa Middleton Stuns at Lady Gabriella's Wedding
image
3
18 ﻿One-Piece Swimsuits You'll Fall in Love With
image
4
The Expat Couple Who Favor Experiences Over Things
image
5
Black Female Superheroes Are TV's Next Big Thing

Pippa Middleton Wears Stunning Blue Dress to Lady Gabriella Windsor's Wedding

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor, married Thomas Kingston in a ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor this weekend. The venue is the same on where, almost exactly a year ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot.
    • Several senior members of the royal family and other high-profile guests attended the nuptials, including Kate Middleton's younger sister, Pippa Middleton.
      • Pippa turned heads in a stunning baby blue dress and matching headband at the wedding.

        On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor (Ella, for short) married Thomas Kingston at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Many members of the royal family (including Prince Harry) and high-ranking royal adjacent types—like Kate Middleton's family—attended the nuptials.

        As she had a tendency to do, Pippa Middleton stole the show as guests were arriving for the Windsor wedding. Pippa wore a gorgeous, light blue dress with a high neck and ruched sleeves and delicate floral embellishments. It also features uniquely placed buttons that run down most of the length of the righthand side of the dress. According to Express, the stunning midi dress is by Kate Spade and retails for £695 (it goes for $798 USD, but it's on sale right now for $446). Pippa paired the dress with matching baby blue heels and a chunky statement headband.

        Take a look at the ensemble yourself:

        image
        Getty Images
        image
        Getty Images

        And here's a close up look at the headband and matching blue earrings:

        image
        Getty Images

        Pippa's Kate Spade dress is still available to buy, if you're absolutely in love with it. It's on sale for $446, marked down from its usual $798 price tag.

        image
        Kate Spade

        SHOP IT

        Pippa wasn't the only member of the Middleton family who attended Lady Gabriella's Windsor wedding. Kate's mother and father, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her brother, James Middleton, were also in attendance. Pippa's husband, James Matthews, also attended.

        image
        Getty Images

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Prince Harry Attends Lady Gabriella's Wedding
        image
        Pippa Middleton's Best Fashion Moments
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        prince william talks about princess diana BRITAIN-ROYALS-MENTAL-HEALTH-FBL Will Says Diana's Death Was "a Pain Like No Other"
        image Prince Harry Attends Lady Gabriella's Wedding
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Meghan Markle's Note for Her High School Reunion
        image Harry, Meghan Markle Forced to Move Out of Home
        image Kate Middleton Is Nearly Done Designing RHS Garden
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Bletchley Park D-Day Exhibition Kate Middleton Admits to Mishap with Prince Louis
        Instagram Dinner Jessica Mulroney Might Be Visiting Meghan Markle
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit North Wales Here's When William and Kate Will Meet Baby Archie
        image Meghan and Harry's Touching Mother's Day Post
        Diana William Harry Austria Harry Opens Up About Missing Diana After Archie