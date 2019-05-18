James Middleton and His Girlfriend, Alizee Thevenet, Made Their Royal Debut at Lady Gabriella's Wedding

On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor, married Thomas Kingston at St. George's Chapel in Windsor—the same venue where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot last year.

This weekend, the Queen's cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor (or "Ella," as her close, personal friends call her) married Thomas Kingston at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The venue is the same place where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed almost a year ago and the guest list had a fair amount of overlap too.

In addition to senior members of the royal family, like Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip, Lady Gabriella's wedding was also attended by several members of Kate Middleton's family, including her mother and father, Carole and Michael Middleton, her sister Pippa and her husband, James Matthews. Kate's younger brother, James Middleton, also turned out for the royal affair and he brought his girlfriend, Alizee Thevenet, as his date.

Getty Images

The wedding marks James and Alizee's royal debut and their first major public event together as a couple. They did, however, go Instagram official earlier this month in a cute couple picture on James' grid in which they wore matching orange sweaters.

James and Alizee have been dating for about ten months now, according to the Daily Mail.

