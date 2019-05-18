image
James Middleton and His Girlfriend, Alizee Thevenet, Made Their Royal Debut at Lady Gabriella's Wedding

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
    • The guest list included several senior members of the royal family and much of Kate Middleton's family, including her brother, James.
      • James brought his girlfriend, Alizee Thevenet, as his date. The outing marks the couple's royal debut as well as their first high profile public event together as a couple. They have been dating for around ten months now, according to the Daily Mail, and went Instagram official earlier this month in a post on James' account.

        This weekend, the Queen's cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor (or "Ella," as her close, personal friends call her) married Thomas Kingston at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The venue is the same place where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed almost a year ago and the guest list had a fair amount of overlap too.

        In addition to senior members of the royal family, like Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip, Lady Gabriella's wedding was also attended by several members of Kate Middleton's family, including her mother and father, Carole and Michael Middleton, her sister Pippa and her husband, James Matthews. Kate's younger brother, James Middleton, also turned out for the royal affair and he brought his girlfriend, Alizee Thevenet, as his date.

        image
        Getty Images

        The wedding marks James and Alizee's royal debut and their first major public event together as a couple. They did, however, go Instagram official earlier this month in a cute couple picture on James' grid in which they wore matching orange sweaters.

        View this post on Instagram

        Sail away with me ⛵️ ☀️

        A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) on

        James and Alizee have been dating for about ten months now, according to the Daily Mail.

