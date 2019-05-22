image
Chrissy Teigen Has the Very Best Response to Trolls Accusing Her of Spoiling 'The Voice' Results

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Say Cheese!Getty Images
    • Then, after trolls decided to go after her for spoiling the show's ending, Chrissy let loose with some amazing snark.

        (Spoiler warning for the end of this season of The Voice). Chrissy Teigen, unofficial Mayor of Twitter, always has a quippy response to trolls who regularly go at her over social media. Last night, during which her husband John Legend's team won The Voice, she got a bit of nastiness over spoiling the results (allegedly, because I'm pretty sure she didn't). And boy oh boy, did she prove that you should not mess with her, because her characteristically hilarious response somehow managed to be firm and not too serious at the same time. Chrissy, teach me your ways, or at least let me borrow your confidence for a few minutes?

        The show crowned Maelyn Jarmon the winner, and coach John was apparently very excited. She first tweeted the show's announcement, then quipped, "this is literally the happiest I’ve ever seen John ever????" This was John's first time as a coach on the show, making his win even more impressive.

        Another tweet about the results has since been deleted, but it said, "just tried to call John with Luna. guess he is too busy for us now. such is the life of a voice winner."

        Then: the inevitable backlash (some from West Coast viewers) began, and Chrissy immediately hopped into "fabulously snarky Chrissy mode." She "apologized," saying, "I thought that since the official account tweeted it, it would be okay. But now I realize it wasn’t and will make sure that when my husband wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited." You tell 'em, Chrissy!

        Then, even better, she totally pretended that her tweeting had huge consequences. "it looks like we are now being penalized for my spoiler and the award has been taken away and given to Carson Daly."

        Perfection.

